Who plays Jerry Jax on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

Jerry Jax, a villain on General Hospital, debuted in 1998, played by Julian Stone. He left in 1999 but was later portrayed by Sebastian Roché from 2007 to 2015.

Ad

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap in U.S. history, airing for 52 years. Set in the fictional Port Charles, it follows the complex lives of its residents.

Jerry Jax the character on GH was a charming yet dangerous person. He was involved in numerous criminal activities, however, this villain also had some light and heartwarming moments mostly with his brother Jasper Jax.

Julian Stone's portrayal of Jerry Jax on General Hospital

Julian Stone AKA Jerry Jax from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

Julian Stone (1998 - 1999)

Ad

Trending

Julian Stone is a British actor born on December 31, 1962, in Hockley, United Kingdom. The actor is married to Barbara Blatz and together they have two children; Molly Stone and Jessica Stone. He studies English literature from Southampton University and Rutgers University, NJ.

The actor debuted with Columbo: Columbo and the Murder of a Rock Star as Neddy Malcolm in 1991. The actor has been a part of other projects namely, When in Rome, Bed & Breakfast Jumangi: The Next Level, Baywatch, and many more.

Ad

The character was first seen at the Jax Penthouse in the General Hospital, where Jerry comes to the engagement celebration of Jasper Jax, his brother, with Brenda Barrett. He is a nomad who does not like to stay in one place for long, also because of his dubious activities. However, this changes when he meets Bobbie Spencer. He falls in love with Bobbie Spencer and decides to marry her.

Later, it was found out that Jerry was into some illegal activities and got arrested on the day of his wedding with Bobbie. However, he manages to escape the town and stay underground.

Ad

Sebastian Roché's portrayal of Jerry Jax on General Hospital

Ad

Sebastian Roché (2007 - 2015)

Actor Sebastian Roché is a Scottish-French actor born on August 4, 1964, in Paris France. Sebastian was married to actress Vera Ann Farmiga from 1997 to 2004, later, the French actor married the Korean-Australian actress Alicia Hannah-Kim in 2014. The actor is popular for his portrayal of Mikael Mikaelson in the hit TV series The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Apart from that, the actor is currently starring in the TV series 1923 as Father Renaud.

Ad

Sebastian's portrayal of Jerry Jax on the soap opera was filled with layers of complexities. He arrived at Port Charles with a new identity and had gone through plastic surgery so that no one could know him. He was behind The Metro Court Hostage Crisis, which led to the tragic death of Alan Quatemain.

Sebastian's portrayal of Jerry in General Hospital brought darkness and his evil activities became a benchmark for the villains of daytime soap operas. He was one of the most conniving characters in the soap opera. Sebastian was arrested by a W.S.B. agent and was taken to Steinmauer. However, in a later conversation between Jasper and Robert Scorpio, it was revealed that Jerry had escaped from Steinmauer.

Ad

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback