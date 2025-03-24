What role did Sebastian Roché play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Sebastian Roché is a Scottish-French actor who portrayed the character of Jerry Jacks on the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital. The actor joined the show in 2007 and has been a part of several significant storylines. He left Port Charles in 2015.

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of US television. The show first aired in 1963 and has been on broadcast for the last fifty-two years. The show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, and the plot revolves around the complex lives of the characters in the show.

Jerry Jacks was initially introduced in 1998 by actor Julian Stone, but he left the show in 1999. The character then came back to Port Charles and was reintroduced by Sebastian Roché in 2007, who portrayed the role for eight years.

Jerry Jacks' storyline on the General Hospital

Jerry went underground in 1999 after his money laundering activities came out, and he was going to be arrested. Years later, Jerry returned on General Hospital in 2007, with a new name and new face. He had gone through plastic surgery so that no one could recognize him, and he changed his identity to James Craige.

James (Jerry) made a comeback with a grand robbery at the Metro Court Hotel, where he held several people hostage, including Carly Spencer (Bobbie's daughter). He wanted to get to the vault and steal the valuables from there. However, it was secured by Sam Mcall and Maxie Jones by activating a silent alarm, which put a lockdown on the vault and informed the PCPD.

In the robbery, he tortured the hostages and even shot Robin Scorpio. However, Sam was able to escape everything and direct the police for the same, but it was too late. Jerry ran from there and was able to escape it. Then on General Hospital, Jerry began working with Russian mob boss Andrei Karpov, and Sam went undercover to prove it.

Later, he abducted Sam and kept her at gunpoint in a boat, where he had planned to blow up the board and fake his death. However, Jason came to Sam's rescue and thought that Jerry had died. Several weeks later, Jax received a call, from which he learned that Jerry was alive.

Jerry then started working with Helena Cassaidin, which led to issues in his life. By the end, Robert called for W.S.B. agents to arrest Jerry and take him to Steinmauer.

More about Sebastian Roché

Sebastian Roché is a Scottish-French actor, born on August 4, 1964, in Paris, France. The actor graduated from the French National Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1989. Following this, he started performing in French theater, films, and television.

In 2014, Sebastian married Alicia Hannah-Kim, who is a Korean Australian actress. The actor is fluent in French, English, Italian, and Spanish languages, as per his IMDb profile.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of Mikael Mikalson in the TV series The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals. Mikael Mikalson was one of the original vampires on the show. Apart from playing Jerry Jacks in General Hospital, the French actor has been a part of other projects like Fringe, Odyssey 5, Supernatural, A Walk Among the Tombstones, Beowulf, and others.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.

