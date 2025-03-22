General Hospital weekly recap (March 17 to 21, 2025): Carly gets poisoned while Anna rescues Valentin from Brennan

The previous week, the ABC soap opera General Hospital delivered several dramatic events that led to shocking twists in Port Charles. Carly got poisoned and passed out as Valentin replaced the champagne bottle with poison. Brennan tried to save Carly's life while Sonny held Valentin at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Anna rescued Valentin from Brennan, but he got arrested later. After Carly survived, she learned the horrifying truth about her poisoning from Isaiah. Then, Brook Lynn told Chase about Dante's paternity and how she got pregnant as a teenager.

By the week's end, Drew organized a press conference to announce his new sports program and recruited Kai to represent it. He tried to convince Kai that he could have a future career in politics. Later, Portia plotted her revenge by getting hold of Drew's medical files and tampering with the medical results.

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes aired from March 17 to 21, 2025

March 17, 2025: Carly got poisoned

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Valentin replaced a bottle of champagne with poison and delivered it to Brennan's hotel room. Carly, who drank the poison, thinking it was champagne, passed out. Brennan desperately tried to save her, but it was too late.

Trina invited Kai over and talked about Spencer. When she felt guilty for expressing her emotions, Kai reassured her with a gift and kissed her before leaving. She smiled after seeing a framed photograph of her and Kai from their art project.

Later, at the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn suspected that Tracy was up to something as she talked to Chase. He was shocked when Brook Lynn revealed that Gloria Cerullo had always known about her pregnancy. She finally admitted to Chase that Dante was the father of the baby that she gave up as a teen.

March 18, 2025: Sonny confronted Valentin at gunpoint

Sonny held Valentin at gunpoint and accused him of being a part of the attack on him and his penthouse. However, Valentin told him that Brennan was in charge of the plan and he was merely following orders. As they discussed the recent ordeal, Valentin warned Sonny by saying that Solesky, the hitman, would return to finish the job.

As Carly battled between life and death, Anna contacted Robin Scorpio, who helped Isaiah in creating the antidote that Carly needed to survive. Carly's condition worsened, and she went into cardiac arrest despite their efforts. In a shocking turn of events, the antidote started working, and her health improved.

Later on General Hospital, Lulu asked Dante if Rocco could live with her. She wished to rebuild her bond with him and Charlotte. However, Dante hesitated and said that Rocco had been through a lot. Lulu agreed not to rush things. However, she was determined to reconnect with her kids.

March 19, 2025: Carly learned the truth about her poisoning

Carly was hospitalized after drinking poisoned champagne (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Carly woke up in the hospital, confused. Although Brennan assured her that she was safe, he tried to avoid her questions. Isaiah revealed the shocking truth to her that she was poisoned. Carly was horrified when she remembered drinking the poisoned champagne.

Jason arrived at the hospital and heard that Carly had been poisoned with polonium. He realized that Brennan was the real target. Carly tried to recall what actually happened, but she failed to figure out who had sent it. Meanwhile, Anna suspected that Valentin had revealed everything to Sonny.

Valentin tried to sneak into Laura's apartment, but the latter caught him. Laura warned him and said that he could not just take Charlotte away. She begged him to turn himself in, but he refused to comply. Before he could escape, he figured out that he was being hunted by Jack.

March 20, 2025: Anna saved Valentin from Brennan

Jack Brennan held Valentin at gunpoint and denied having any role in the Prague sniper attack on the next episode of General Hospital. Jason tried to stop Anna from interfering, but she arrived just in time to rescue Valentin. She pulled out her gun before Brennan could shoot, and her actions compelled him to back down.

Before getting arrested, Valentin pushed Anna to admit that she still loved him, but she said that his crime had consequences. When Valentin finally got arrested, Jason confronted Brennan and blamed him for almost getting Carly killed. He then warned Brennan to stay away from Carly and said that there would be consequences if he did not comply.

Brook Lynn confronted Lois at the Quartermaine mansion over the secrets from the past. Lois defended herself for telling Gloria about her pregnancy. However, she was shocked when she learned that Brook Lynn had informed Chase about Dante being the father of the baby that she gave up.

March 21, 2025: Portia hatched her revenge plan

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Portia was smiling and nodding happily while being around Drew. However, in a shocking twist, she managed to get hold of Drew's medical files. As part of her revenge plan, she tampered with the medical results to go after Drew.

Drew organized a press conference to announce his new sports program. He recruited Kai to represent his latest program. When he asked Kai about his future plans, he tried to convince Kai that he could have a bright career in politics.

When Ava asked for a loan from Alexis, Kristina lashed out at her. She said Alexis would never give money to the woman who killed her grandchild. Ava tried to convince Alexis that Kristina was being irrational.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the show's new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

