General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 24 to 28, 2025

The drama on the ABC soap opera General Hospital heats up as Sasha faces a tough situation, and Elizabeth finds herself caught between two exes. Kristina goes from furious to feeling guilty, while Ava isn’t afraid to make threats. Meanwhile, Jason takes charge, Lulu reveals a shocking secret, and Drew’s actions create even more chaos.

Ad

Previously on the show, Anna Devane saved Valentin Cassadine’s life, but he was arrested right after. At the same time, Jason Morgan warned Jack Brennan to stay away from Carly Spencer, and Lulu Spencer argued with Harrison Chase to tell Dante about his child. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos reassured his daughter Donna about Carly’s health and talked with Laura Collins about Valentin’s past.

At the hospital, Felicia Scorpio urged Carly to cut ties with Brennan, worried he was dangerous. Brook Lynn Quartermaine discovered shocking family secrets, leading to Lois Cerullo leaving town. Elsewhere, Valentin confronted Brennan but Anna stopped things before they got out of hand.

Ad

Trending

As Valentin was taken into custody, Jason warned Brennan that there would be consequences if he didn’t stay away from Carly.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 17 to 21, 2025)

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025: Jason’s ultimatum

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Jason will make it clear that things will go his way, leaving someone with no choice but to agree. Valentin asks Alexis for help but will she say yes? Meanwhile, Portia and Nina will have a heartfelt conversation, and Lucas shares his thoughts with Elizabeth. Elsewhere, Drew tries to calm Willow’s worries.

Ad

Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Ava takes control

Ava finds herself in a position of power, but will she use it wisely? Carly and Brennan will share a conversation that could determine their future. Elizabeth turns to Ric for answers, even though she’s reconnecting with Lucky. Meanwhile, Tracy puts Brook Lynn in a tough spot and Ned will share a strategic plan.

Ad

Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Lulu’s confession

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Lulu will reveal something that could change everything. Will she finally tell Dante that he has a son? Kristina loses her temper, while Ava gives Ric some important information. Jordan pushes Curtis for answers, and Ezra, the new guy in town, has his first meeting with Laura.

Thursday, March 27, 2025: Surprises and suspicions

Lucky surprises Elizabeth, but is he being romantic, or could there be another reason? Jason has a bad feeling and stays on high alert. Meanwhile, Felicia’s choices make things awkward for Sasha. Jordan will open up to Isaiah, and Alexis will call Ric to her office for an urgent discussion.

Ad

Ad

Friday, March 28, 2025: Reflections and regrets

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Anna will remember important moments from her past. Drew becomes the center of gossip as Elizabeth and Tracy talk about him. Elsewhere, Emma makes a choice, Ava makes a threat, and Kristina struggles with unexpected guilt.

Also Read: 5 things you didn’t know about General Hospital fame Bryce Durfee

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback