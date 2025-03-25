General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 26 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Relationships will be tested in the upcoming General Hospital storyline as friendship will be weighed against romance, and secrets will define longtime associations. Following the situation of Carly Spencer's poisoning in place of Jack Brennan, her friend, Jason Morgan, orders her to end her romance.

Ad

On the other hand, Portia Robinson is cornered since she is being blackmailed by Drew Caine but cannot come clean with Curtis Ashford, who fears a broken marriage. But she has Nina Reeves as an unexpected ally. Elsewhere, Sasha Gilmore must answer Felicia Scorpio when she questions her source of income.

The past week on General Hospital was action-packed since Carly was treated for polonium poisoning as her friends advised her against continuing her association with Brennan. On the other hand, the culprit, Valentin Cassadine, was arrested by Anna Devane.

Ad

Trending

While Jason met Valentin to extract information about Brennan, the offender requested Alexis to look after his daughter Charlotte's needs when he was gone. Elsewhere, unable to convince Willow Corinthos to break up with Drew, Nina Reeves tried sneaking into the congressman's house to look for dirt on him.

General Hospital is a long-running ABC daily soap airing since April 1963. The soap showcases relationship dynamics against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital sees Nina Reeves knocking on more doors

Ad

In the episode aired on Monday, March 24, 2025, Nina Reeves was caught red-handed by Drew Cain while going through his safe. While Drew assured Willow Corinthos, who walked into the situation, that he had nothing to hide, Nina sought out a new ally in Portia Robinson.

The upcoming weeks will find Nina looking for various options to draw her daughter away from Drew as her relationship with Willow tends to crumble. Portia may have some medical information on Drew that she will hesitate to use. However, in Nina's hands, that information could be weaponized.

Ad

On the other hand, Nina may have found something in Drew's safe that can help Portia's situation. The two women will likely exchange notes as they strategize their moves.

Also read: General Hospital weekly preview sees Jason take charge, Ava issue threats, and Carly’s romantic dilemma

General Hospital: Sasha faces hard questions

Ad

Recently, Sasha Gilmore made a deal with Jenz Sidwell for a sum of $250,000 in exchange for persuading the Deception ladies to do business with Sidwell. As Deception finalized their contract with Sidwell, Sasha got her huge pay.

She had already refused financial help from Jason Morgan, the pretend father of her baby, and had accepted the chef's position at Carly Spencer's Metro Court Hotel.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Felicia Scorpio will likely put Sasha in an awkward situation. This may be again about her baby's father, where Sasha may now need to openly take Jason Morgan's name again. However, Felicia may likely be curious about Sasha's financial situation.

Ad

If she asks Sasha about the huge sum of money in the bank, the latter may need to reveal the source. While Sasha may want to remain secretive about her deal with Sidwell, she will eventually create a furor as her association with Sidwell comes to light.

Also read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

General Hospital finds Jason handling multiple issues

Ad

The week of March 24, 2025, saw Jason Morgan issuing an ultimatum to Carly Spencer. Worried about her safety, Jason orders Carly to stay away from Jack Brennan. However, she refused to comply and met Brennan to discuss her future with him.

Since Jason had also warned Brennan to keep away from Carly, their recent meeting will likely agitate Jason. The friendly hitman will start considering other methods to ensure Carly's safety.

On the other hand, Sonny Corinthos's recent heart problem will likely be another thing that keeps Jason worried and busy. Also, more revelations from Sasha may raise red flags for him as he contemplates keeping her secure.

Ad

Other story arcs in the upcoming General Hospital episodes include Kristina's revengeful move, which she will regret later, and Marco's visit to Wyndemere, where he will reveal his parentage. Moreover, in the coming weeks, Lucky Spencer's romance with Elizabeth Baldwin and Emma Drake's closeness with Giovanni Palmieri will grow.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Sonny's health deteriorates and Carly takes a stand in favor of love.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback