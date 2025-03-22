General Hospital weekly preview sees Jason take charge, Ava issue threats, and Carly’s romantic dilemma

The week of March 24, 2025, on General Hospital will see some unprecedented stances from Port Charles residents in the wake of Carly Spencer's poisoning incident. Jason Morgan blames Carly's association with Jack Brennan for her predicament and insists on a breakup. Unfortunately, Carly may be too emotionally invested to comply with Jason's views.

Elsewhere, Drew Caine will have some of his enemies planning to move against him. However, his blackmail victim, Portia Robinson, may not be making a smart move, according to her friend Ava Jerome, who wants her to rethink her retaliation.

The past week on General Hospital followed the story arc of Charlotte Cassadine's homecoming, bringing Valentin Cassadine back to Port Charles as well. However, his move to try to poison Jack Brennan went wrong when Carly Spencer drank the poisoned champagne. Anna Devane arrested Valentin before Brennan could shoot the latter down.

Another story arc followed Drew Caine's dirty actions, from blackmailing Portia Robinson to trying to corner Tracy Quartermaine. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy plot escalated, with Harrison Chase warning Lulu Spencer to stay quiet.

General Hospital continues to be one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap's plot pivots around the titular medical institution in the fictional Port Charles town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital finds Jason alerting Carly

Jason Morgan was recently involved in Valentin Cassadine's revenge plot against Jack Brennan. Jason's role was to ensure Brennan eliminated Valentin, as instructed by his boss, Sonny Corinthos. However, he gave in to Anna's arguments and let PCPD arrest Valentin instead.

Like many others in Port Charles, Jason Morgan also believes that Carly Spencer's poisoning accident occurred due to her closeness with Jack Brennan. While Carly insists Valentin Cassadine is the villain, Jason thinks she should cut ties with Brennan to stay safe, since he thinks this association will lead Carly towards disaster.

The otherwise reticent hitman will possibly stand firm this time, as he issues a strict warning to his best friend to break up her romance with the WSB agent. It remains to be seen how far Jason will go to ensure Carly's safety.

General Hospital: Carly is unsure about her future choices

Carly Spencer and Jason Morgan have a long-standing friendship that has seen years of support and camaraderie. Moreover, Jason has never interfered in Carly's romantic choices. However, this time, Jason's strong warning against Jack Brennan will put Carly in difficulty.

Carly is already emotionally committed to Jack Brennan, who recently confessed his love for her as she regained consciousness at the hospital. In the face of such sincere loyalty, Carly may not want to ditch Brennan. However, she also values Jason's friendship and would want to lose him, landing her in a dilemma.

As such, the week of March 24, 2025, on General Hospital will find Carly reaching out to Jason with a plea for understanding and support. She may remind him how he has remained steadfast in his friendship and has never quit on her before.

Ava warns against wrong moves on General Hospital

Dr. Portia Robinson landed in trouble after Drew Caine acquired dirt on her from Selina Wu and Brad Cooper. Drew blackmailed Portia into convincing her husband, Curtis Ashford, to do according to Drew's bidding. Portia then met her friend Ava Jerome to vent out and share her retaliation plan.

In the upcoming week, she will tell Ava about finding Drew's medical file and using the information from there to her advantage against the congressman. However, Ava will likely warn her against having knee-jerk reactions in her situation. She will advise Portia to put her fears aside when she plans her moves. Ava may have a premonition about Portia's actions putting the doctor in more trouble.

The General Hospital spoilers also suggest that Ava Jerome will issue a warning. Since Kristina Corinthos forbade her mother from helping with Ava's finances and has been wanting to hurt her, Ava may confront Kristina this week.

Other story arcs involve Nina Reeves' failed attempt at convincing Willow Corinthos, Ezra Boyle meeting Laura Collins, and Liz and Lucky's romance building up. Stay tuned to ABC to catch the upcoming episodes of General Hospital for the week of March 24, 2025.

