General Hospital spoilers: Kristina targets Ava but Ric and Elizabeth become accidental victims

The atmosphere is volatile for paybacks on General Hospital's March 28, 2025 plot. In the wake of Kristina Corinthos witnessing her father, Sonny Corinthos's predicament, while Ava Jerome stood watching him struggling with chest pain, revenge is on the cards. Kristina has past grudges against Ava, and this would be her answer to all of Ava's presumed wrongdoings.

The past few episodes of General Hospital found Ava visiting Sonny as the former was in dire need of money.

During their altercation, Sonny had a bout of severe chest pain and could not reach his medicines. Ava stood there taunting him while Kristina had to rush to help Sonny.

Meanwhile, Sonny, along with Jason Morgan, left to track the hitman hired to cause the explosion in his penthouse. Elsewhere, Drew Caine's animosity with the Quartermaines heated up as he asked Councilman Ezra Boyle to break down the family crypt.

At the same time, Drew's blackmail victim, Portia Robinson, teamed up with Nina Reeves to take him down.

As always, General Hospital will continue to present relationship complications in the fictional town of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

The soap is a long-running American daily show airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Kristina puts her revenge plan into action

In the past, Kristina Corinthos blamed Ava Jerome for losing her sister, Molly Lansing's baby, who she was carrying. Since she was emotionally invested in the baby, her loss resulted in a fallout with Molly as well.

To add to her hurt, the courts exonerated Ava of the charges, thanks to Molly's father, Ric Lansing.

Moreover, Kristina sided with her father, Sonny Corinthos, in his long-running custody battle with Ava over their daughter, Avery.

However, when she witnessed Ava standing over her father, who was writhing with chest pain on Tuesday's episode, dated March 25, 2025, Kristina vowed to take action.

Thursday's episode, dated March 27, 2025, saw Kristina at Ava's doorstep ready to lash out at her for her inhuman behavior. The next episode will find the two women confronting each other as Ric Lansing watches.

A desperate Kristina will plot revenge by tampering with Ava's car.

She will work on the vehicle parked in Ava's parking spot. However, General Hospital fans know the vehicle belongs to Ric, who parked in her space. As such, Kristina's revenge plan will find an unintended target.

General Hospital: Who will be hurt by Kristina's plan?

Since Kristina will be tampering with Ric Lansing's car's brakes instead of Ava Jerome's, Ava will be saved from the perilous plan.

However, the soap's spoilers suggest Ric will take to the wheel and may have Elizabeth Webber in the passenger seat.

The story arc may find Ric and Liz ending up in a car crash. This will also jeopardize Lucky Spencer's plans to take a weekend holiday in New York City with Liz.

When Lucky learns that his Charlie's Pub co-owner, Kristina, is responsible for Liz's predicament, it may cause problems between the two.

Other story arcs for Friday, March 28, 2025, involve Ezra Boyle's attack on the Quartermaine family crypt, leaving Emma Drake to take some drastic measures.

On the other hand, Lulu Spencer will warn Lucky against going too fast in his romantic journey with Liz. Elsewhere, Sasha Gilmore will try hard to keep all her secrets intact.

Catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Kristina targets wrong victims and the Quartermaines face another ordeal.

