What is happening with Ava Jerome on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

The latest episodes of General Hospital suggested that Ava Jerom, portrayed by Maura West, could kill Sonny Corinthos as she appeared to make a bold move at his apartment. In a shocking turn of events, when Ava found Sonny collapsed on the floor, she refused to help him.

Ad

Instead of supporting Sonny, Ava taunted him for his declining health condition, raising suspicions about her intentions. A container of heart pills was placed beside Sonny, which he needed to get back on his feet. With Sonny's fate lying in Ava's hands, viewers wonder whether she will help him or leave him to die on General Hospital.

On the other hand, Kristina blamed Ava for the death of her unborn child. As part of her revenge plan, she decided to cut Ava's car brakes. She was determined to stop Ava once and for all. She attempted to kill Ava in a car crash, but it was revealed that Ric and Elizabeth were inside the car instead of Ava.

Ad

Trending

With all the drama that is happening in Port Charles, fans eagerly await to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

Ad

According to the storyline of General Hospital, two lives were hanging in the balance. With Sonny collapsed on the floor due to his heart issues, the latest promo of the ABC soap opera teased the tragic end of his character. The spotlight, however, was shifted to Ava as she had the opportunity to help him by giving him the pills or leaving him to die.

The promo hinted at another shocking death. Viewers expected Ava to die after Kristina tried to crash into her, but it was actually Elizabeth behind the wheel—and she was the one who crashed. Now, fans wonder if Kristina will try to kill Ava again.

Ad

In the meantime, during the WSB training, Josslyn took an intense hit to her face, but refused to speak up and kept going. When Vaughn asked her about her condition, she said that she did not speak up because she did not want to be seen as weak. He warned Josslyn that ignoring her pain would cause problems in the future.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Ric informed Liz that he visited Portia because she had hired him as her lawyer. When Liz forced Ric to share more details, Ric warned her by saying that Portia's problems could destroy her life. Liz became more suspicious when Ric asked her to check whether Portia has accessed the patients' lab records.

Lulu confronted Jack and asked for evidence regarding Valentin's departure. Jack told her that he had personally escorted Valentin. Lulu said she was worried that Valentin's enemies could attack Charlotte. Jack assured her that Charlotte was safe, but Lulu remained doubtful.

Ad

Later in the show, Tracy opened up to Ned about Lois and Brook Lynn's fight. Ned was surprised to hear the fact that Lois met Brook Lynn. As the discussed about Brook Lynn and Lois' serious fight, Ned hatched a plan to expose Nina and Drew's affair. Tracy asked him to wait for the right time as they could use the information against Nina instead.

More about Maura West: Everything you need to know

Ad

Ad

Maura West is an American actress who was born on April 27, 1972, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Boston University.

Beyond playing Ava Jerome on General Hospital, West has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio. She has also been nominated for 12 Daytime Emmy Awards and won three of them for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress on popular productions such as Come Back to Me, The Young and the Restless, A Baby Story, and As the World Turns. For her performance in the role of Carly Tenney on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, she received a nomination in the Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Villainess in 1996.

Ad

Besides waiting to witness the roles Maura West plays in the future, fans eagerly await to watch the upcoming twists and turns that her character, Ava Jerome, might confront on General Hospital.

Also Read: General Hospital braces for heartbreak as two lives hang in the balance

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback