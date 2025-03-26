General Hospital braces for heartbreak as two lives hang in the balance

This week's preview of General Hospital suggests a heartbreaking conclusion, where not one but two characters may be about to die. The spoilers of the show for this week (March 24 to 28, 2025) hints that two lives are hanging in the balance.

On one hand, Sonny suffers from his heart issues once again. In a shocking turn of events, Ava appears at the scene, leaving fans wondering whether she will save Sonny. Since Ava has the pills that Sonny needs to get back on his feet, the following episodes will reveal whether she will withhold them or make an offer to Sonny that he cannot refuse.

It might not make sense that the showrunners of General Hospital will scrap Sonny's character with his death because he has been one of the key figures in Port Charles ever since he joined the daytime drama's cast. However, Sonny might end up dying due to his heart issues.

Although there have been speculations that the actor, Maurice Benard (Sonny), might retire, there have been no official confirmation about his retirement.

On the other hand, Kristina blames Ava for the death of her unborn child. In an attempt to execute her revenge, she cuts the brakes in Ava's car. In a shocking turn of events, it is revealed that Ava is not behind the wheel. When the crash occurs, it seems that Ric is inside the car along with Elizabeth.

At the end of the show's preview, Lucky frantically asks Kristina what she has done. After noticing how upset Lucky is, it appears that it is not just Ric who gets injured. Although Elizabeth gets in the wrong car at the wrong time, it remains a suspense whether the showrunners will kill Rebecca Herbst's character, Elizabeth, especially when she is about to finally reunite with Lucky.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The latest promo of General Hospital teases the tragic end of two lives

The latest promo of General Hospital showcases that Ava taunts Sonny when he is at his weakest. Additionally, Kristina decides to stop Ava once and for all. Previously on the show, Ava had warned Alexis by saying feeding Kristina's delusions that her baby's death was not an accident was not doing Kristina any good.

Out of rage and fury, Kristina states:

"Ava has to be stopped, and I have to stop her."

As Ava's car appears to be in the stop, Kristina grabs a pair of cable cutters and proceeds to cut her car brakes, attempting to kill her in a crash. Later in the promo, Ava finds Sonny collapsed on the floor of his house with a container of heart pills next to him. As she taunts Sonny, fans wonder whether she will help him or leave him to die. Ava says:

"Oh my, look here, do you need those?"

Lastly, the promo closes as Lucky asks Kristina about what she has done. The promo showcases a female driving a car, but it is not Ava behind the wheel. It seems that Kristina is racing after someone. As the car crashes, it appears that Ric is inside the car with Elizabeth sitting beside him.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital as the fate of two lives are at stake

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Josslyn took a hit to her face during the WSB training but refused to give up and kept going. When Vaughn asked her why she did not speak up while struggling at the training, she said that she did not want to be seen as weak. He then warned Josslyn by saying that ignoring her pain could be dangerous.

When Liz asked Ric why he visited Portia, he revealed that she had hired him as her lawyer, but refused to share any more details. When Liz forced him to give an answer, Ric warned her by saying that Portia's troubles could ruin her life. When he asked Liz to check whether Portia had accessed the patient's lab records, Liz became more suspicious.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lulu confronted Jack and asked for proof of Valentin's departure. Jack assured her that he had personally escorted Valentin. However, Lulu feared that Valentin's enemies could target Charlotte. Although Jack insisted that Charlotte was out of danger, Lulu remained skeptical.

Later in the show, Tracy informed Ned that Brook Lynn and Lois had engaged in a serious fight. Ned was surprised after learning that Lois went to meet Brook Lynn in the first place. On the other hand, Ned hatched a plan to expose Drew and Nina's affair. However, Tracy advised him to wait for the right moment as they could use it against Nina instead.

With all the drama that is going on in Port Charles, fans wait to watch what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

