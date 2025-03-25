General Hospital's Michael Easton remembers Wings Hauser and the film that changed his life

On March 23, 2025, Michael Easton remembered Wings Hauser in an Instagram post and paid tribute to the late actor for teaching him about acting and life. For the unversed, actor Michael Easton is best known for portraying Dr. Hamilton Finn on General Hospital. Meanwhile, Wings Hauser was an actor and musician who died of natural causes on March 15, 2025, as his wife Cali Lili Hauser told Variety five days later.

In the recent Instagram post, Easton grieved the loss of his mentor, Wings Hauser. He mentioned how Wings gave him his first break as an actor in the film, Cold Fire, that completely changed his life. He stated:

"Feeling a weight in my heart with the passing of Wings Hauser. In 1989, Wings gave me my first break as an actor, casting me in a low budget feature that he directed and starred in called Cold Fire."

While discussing his experience in working with Hauser, Easton wrote that he would never forget it. In his post, he called Hauser a "true original" and added:

"Wings was always kind to me and I learned a great deal about acting and more importantly, about life from him. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all his fans. Rest in power, brother."

Exploring the role played by Wings Hauser on The Young and the Restless

Wings Hauser portrayed Greg Foster on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Greg was initially introduced as an ambitious attorney and the younger brother of Snapper and Jill Foster. As his narrative progressed, he got involved in legal battles, romantic entanglements, and complex family dynamics.

While Greg pursued a legal career in Genoa City, he found himself at odds with the powerful players in Genoa City. His relationship with Nikki was an important aspect of his character. Eventually, his character slowly faded away from the plot.

Greg Foster returned to Genoa City for one last time in 2010 after receiving the news that Liz was dying. He left shortly after her death and did not appear in the show since then.

Details about Wings Hauser's life and career

Wings Hauser was born on December 12, 1947, in Los Angeles. He was first married to Jane Boltinhouse, with whom he had a daughter, Bright Hauser. Later in his life, he tied the knot with Cass Warner Sperling and the two had a son, Cole Hauser. He died in Santa Monica on March 15, 2025.

Besides his role in The Young and the Restless, Wings Hauser featured in multiple films such as The Stone Angel, Rubber, Tales from the Hood, Champagne and Bullets, and The Insider. He starred in television shows such as The Mentalist, Criminal Minds, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, The A-Team, and The Fall Guy.

He also received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in Tough Guys Don't Dance.

More about Michael Easton as the actor pays tribute to Wings Hauser

Michael Easton was born on February 15, 1967, in Inglewood, California. He graduated with a double major in English and History from UCLA. The first major role that he landed was on Days of Our Lives, where he played Tanner Scofield for two years.

He then gained recognition for potraying Dr. Hamilton Finn on General Hospital, His fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular projects such as Ally McBeal, VR.5, Total Recall 2070, and One Life to Live.

He has starred in films and television shows, namely 413 Hope St., Mutant X, Making Montgomery Clift, The Practice, and Diagnosis Murder. He has also written a collection of poetry, titled Eighteen Straight Whiskeys.

In 2003, Easton was nominated in the Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Younger Lead Actor for his role in Port Charles, a spin-off of General Hospital. In 2005, he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for his role in One Life to Live. In 2018, he was nominated in the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance on General Hospital.

