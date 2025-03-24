The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

The March 24 to 28, 2025, week on The Young and the Restless will unleash a wave of secrets, manipulation, and fatal truths that will impact some of Genoa City's most important families.

Traci Abbott will at last come to terms with the secret life of her fiancé, triggering a ripple effect that could jeopardize her safety. Victor Newman will escalate his behind-the-scenes silent war by using his past relationship with Aristotle Dumas to his advantage and tightening his grip on Winters family business operations.

Devon Hamilton-Winters will be confronted with alarming news that will make him reassess who he can trust. With shifting loyalties and hidden agendas driving the action, these three breakthroughs will rewrite several storylines and place the characters in emotional and physical danger on The Young and the Restless

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025) on The Young and the Restless

1) Traci will find out the real truth about Alan on The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott will find out that her soon-to-be husband Alan Laurent is not as he appears to be. The moment Alan got down on one knee and proposed to Traci, Traci started noticing little red flags.

Her distrust will become even stronger when she notices a chilling security warning flash on Alan's screen, about the Clinic burglary where Sharon and Phyllis had just been recently imprisoned. Alan will give an evasive answer, but that answer will not be proportionate to the seriousness of the issue.

Sharon, still not entirely recovered from her abduction, will stand alongside Traci in discovering the truth. Listening to Traci describe Alan's recent actions, Sharon will pick up on certain patterns and specifics that had been in line with her own experience when she was kidnapped.

Midweek, Sharon will assist Traci in making the connections that result in the shocking twist that it was Alan who kidnapped her and Phyllis. This will cause Traci to be open with Jack, who will become concerned about his sister.

Alan will depart for Paris at the weekend's close, announcing to anyone who will hear him that he has a special surprise in store for Traci. This journey will raise even more questions, however, particularly after Jack starts questioning whether Traci is engaged to Alan's twin brother, Martin Laurent, thought to be dead.

2) Victor will set a trap and reveal his history with Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman will launch a fresh attack early in the week, setting up a strategic ambush for his former enemies. The details of the ambush will not be disclosed initially, but the timing will coincide with Victor's questioning of Aristotle Dumas. Michael Baldwin will assist Victor in uncovering facts, and these will confirm that Dumas is directly connected to Victor's history.

Victor will tell Lily Winters about this. The news will likely contain details about Dumas's ulterior motive, and Victor's report could corroborate that Dumas has hired Damian Kane as a cover to infiltrate several Genoa City businesses.

The news will likely make Lily question her faith in Damian and might create conflict among the Winters family.

By the end of the week, Victor will act on his new leverage and surprise his own family with a bold move. Whether this means exposing Dumas's real identity or taking over a business venture, Victor's plan will show that he's always one step ahead.

3) Devon will receive alarming news about the Dumas-Kane link on The Young and the Restless

Devon Hamilton-Winters will be thrust straight into the escalating intrigue of Damian Kane and Aristotle Dumas. Soon after Victor provides news to Lily, Devon receives alarming news that will make him reconsider his role in the present alliance. The news could be in the form of financial malpractices, covert agendas, or a direct link between Dumas and past events in Genoa City.

As Devon absorbs this discovery, he begins to suspect Damian's motive and whether the two of them ever had a viable partnership. The timing of this twist will suggest that Victor's trap and Devon's epiphany are connected and might set off an even larger corporate war that threatens both Newman Enterprises and Chancellor-Winters on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

