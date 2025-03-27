General Hospital recap (March 27, 2025): Alexis and Ric call a truce while Ava issues a threat

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, Diane walked into her office and panicked when she saw Alexis on the floor; however, Alexis was just meditating. She needed to make peace with Ric for Molly’s sake and asked Diane to stay as a referee. Meanwhile, Lucky surprised Liz with a nostalgic dinner and hinted at a trip to New York.

At the General Hospital, Stella got kidney tests, and Lucas shared his own health concerns due to diabetes. Felicia urged Sasha to settle things with Jason about the baby before problems arose. Later, Sasha left Jason a message, suggesting unfinished business.

Jordan told Isaiah she was worried about Laura’s stance on Sonny. Meanwhile, Kristina and Molly decided to repair their relationship slowly. Ava then warned Kristina that if Sonny’s health declined, she’d fight for full custody of Avery.

Alexis and Ric call a truce

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Alexis invited Ric to her office and was surprised when he apologized for their past fights, admitting it wasn’t fair to her or Molly. He credited Cody for changing his perspective. Alexis accepted his apology, though she pointed out she hadn’t given one herself.

Lucky’s nostalgic surprise for Liz

Liz talked to Lucas about Portia before meeting Lucky at Charlie’s. He surprised her with chicken parm from their favorite New York spot and played a song from an old mix tape. Lucky then revealed he had booked their old hotel. Just as Liz seemed ready to say yes, her work alarm went off. Before leaving, she hinted that he already knew her answer.

Medical concerns and tough decisions

Stella met with Lucas for a kidney screening due to her high blood pressure. Lucas revealed he also got tested because of his diabetes, and they discussed the importance of early detection and awareness.

Felicia joined Sasha at her appointment and asked if she had considered adding Jason to the baby’s medical records. Sasha dismissed it, assuming Jason wouldn’t get involved. Felicia warned he could request a paternity test. Later on General Hospital, Sasha left Jason a message, hinting at something they needed to discuss.

Kristina and Molly rebuild their bond

Kristina called Isaiah, worried about Sonny’s health. Molly arrived, wanting to fix their relationship; she missed Sam and wished things were like before. They agreed to take small steps, like movie nights, and hugged.

Ava interrupted the moment by bringing Avery. She questioned Sonny’s health and demanded to know if he was seeing a doctor. Kristina brushed her off, but Ava warned that if Sonny got worse, she’d fight for full custody.

Sonny and Jason’s mission to Toronto

Jason was angry about Ava meddling and insisted Sonny get surgery, but he refused, focusing on his family’s safety. Brick arrived with intel on Michael’s attacker, Stilinski, a dangerous ex-intelligence officer hiding in Toronto. Jason wanted to go alone, but Sonny grabbed his gun and insisted on joining them. They left together as a photo of Michael and Morgan sat on Sonny’s desk.

Ava’s unexpected guest

Ava came home and found Ric in her living room with a drink. He said he had parked in her spot since the visitor spaces were full, making her park on the street. She was annoyed, but there was clear tension between them. As the General Hospital episode ended, questions remained: would Sonny and Jason’s mission succeed? And would Ava fight for custody?

Viewers can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

