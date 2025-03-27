General Hospital spoilers: Jason & Sonny chase down a dangerous lead as Ava’s sabotage spirals out of control

Danger looms over Port Charles residents as the General Hospital's plot for March 27, 2025, lays the groundwork for future developments. On one side, Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos receive information that could lead them to danger, while on the other side, Ava Jerome schemes against Sonny, and Kristina plans revenge on her.

Previously on General Hospital, Ava discovered Sonny's health issue when he experienced severe chest pain during their confrontation, prompting Kristina to administer medication. Meanwhile, Kristina suspects Ava tried to kill her father to gain the upper hand in the custody battle for Avery.

Elsewhere, the conflict between Drew Caine and Tracy Quartermaine intensified when Drew urged councilman Ezra Boyle to begin demolishing the Quartermaine crypt. Meanwhile, after quitting her job at Deception, Lulu Spencer confided in Cody Bell about Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn's lies.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny and Jason receive vital information

Fans may remember that Sonny Corinthos faced a difficult time when his son, Michael Corinthos, became an unintended victim of an explosion at his penthouse. While Michael, who sustained burns covering 40 percent of his body, survived and was sent to Germany for treatment, everyone realized the bomb was planted to target Sonny. Consequently, Brick was hired to investigate the situation.

Recently, when Sonny caught Valentin Cassadine in his new home, the latter pointed out that the device used in the explosion was owned by special organizations like the WSB. In exchange for his life, Valentin revealed the name of Solisky, a hitman linked to planting the device.

Brick is likely to return to meet Sonny and Jason Morgan on March 27, 2025, with a lead on the case. If he comes back with Solisky's name, Sonny already knows it. However, if Brick has the name of the person who hired Solisky, Sonny and Jason will have a solid lead to follow.

However, this would be a dangerous move. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason Morgan will feel uneasy about something. Therefore, he may want his boss to exercise caution.

General Hospital: Ava at the centre of multiple plots

On Wednesday's episode, dated March 26, 2025, Ava Jerome uncovered Sonny Corinthos's health issues. After being refused money, she had gone to ask the mob boss. Ava sought to torment Sonny as he endured chest pain.

While she feigned innocence in front of Kristina, she seized the first chance to leave. She also met with Ric Lansing to update him on her newly acquired information, detailing the seriousness of the situation.

Spoilers for the soap imply that Ava Jerome plans to leverage her intel against Sonny. She is likely to meet her friend, Nina Reeves, and hint at having a scheme devised to get back at Sonny. Nina may find Ava's demeanor suspicious.

Meanwhile, Kristina is upset by Ava's response to Sonny's medical condition. Believing that Ava intends to let her father die, Kristina is already plotting revenge against her. According to the spoilers, Kristina might attempt to tamper with Ava's car brakes, though this could potentially endanger other unsuspecting victims in the future rather than Ava herself.

General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps on ABC, airing since April 1963. It showcases the relationship dynamics among the residents of the fictional city of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical facility.

Catch the upcoming drama on ABC's General Hospital to find out more about Ava and Kristina's plans.

