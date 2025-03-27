General Hospital recap (March 26, 2025): Ava schemes, Kristina explodes, and Sonny faces a tough choice

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on March 26, 2025, Ava Jerome set her sights on Sonny Corinthos’ inheritance for Avery, while Kristina Corinthos-Davis reached her breaking point at the cemetery. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer’s feud with Brook Lynn Quartermaine escalated, leading to unexpected alliances.

Sonny’s health crisis worsened, and Kristina was furious at Ava for ignoring his condition. At the Port Charles Grill, Laura Collins clashed with Ezra Boyle, who had his own political agenda. Over at the Quartermaine mansion, Drew Cain’s anger boiled over as he fought with Curtis Ashford and made a drastic decision about the family crypt.

As tensions rose, Sonny had to make a tough choice about his health, while Ava saw a chance to use his condition to her advantage. Kristina, however, was determined to stop Ava once and for all.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Ava’s plan and Kristina’s rage

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Ava Jerome wanted Sonny Corinthos’ inheritance for their daughter, Avery, especially with Sonny’s health failing. She told Ric Lansing that if Sonny got worse or died, she could use the situation to push for full custody.

Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis visited her daughter’s grave, furious over Ava’s past manipulations. She reflected on the pain Ava had caused and vowed to stop her once and for all.

Lulu and Brook Lynn’s explosive confrontation

At Deception on General Hospital, Lulu and Brook Lynn had a heated argument about Dante. Emma and “Gio” Palmieri stepped in before Lulu stormed off. Later, Brook Lynn learned that Emma and Gio had pitched an idea to Ned about saving the Quartermaine crypt. Though hesitant, she agreed to talk to him, while Emma and Gio decided to go straight to Monica Quartermaine for support.

Drew’s fury and bold move

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Curtis had tea with Tracy Quartermaine and Stella Henry when Drew arrived, furious. He accused Curtis of working against him and twisting Aurora’s press coverage.

Drew was determined to take control, so he met with Ezra Boyle and pushed him to bulldoze the Quartermaine crypt immediately, setting off more family drama.

Laura and Ezra’s tense exchange

At the Port Charles Grill, Laura clashed with Ezra, who criticized her ties to Sonny and questioned her leadership. Laura fired back, calling out his shady finances. After she left, Ezra tried to manipulate Jordan, hinting that she could take Laura’s place as mayor if she played her cards right.

Sonny’s medical crisis intensifies

At Sonny’s house, his condition got worse, and Ava did nothing to help. Kristina arrived, saw her father struggling, and rushed to his side. She was furious that Ava hadn’t helped and ordered her to leave.

After regaining consciousness, Sonny told Kristina to call Dr. Isaiah Gannon. The doctor urged him to have surgery, but Sonny hesitated, wanting to handle the security issues first. Later, he confided in Laura about his health and asked her to keep it secret.

Lulu finds an unexpected ally

At the Quartermaine boathouse, Cody Bell found Lulu venting her frustration by hitting James West’s stuffed frog with a bat. She was upset about Brook Lynn and Dante’s secrets. Cody listened and reassured her she wasn’t alone.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

