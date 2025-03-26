General Hospital spoilers: Kristina sabotages Ava’s car leaving Ric and Liz becoming unintended victims

Conspiracies will lead to unexpected twists on General Hospital in the upcoming March end episodes. With the animosity between Ava Jerome and Kristina Corinthos brewing out of proportion, there are bound to be collateral damages. Elsewhere, Elizabeth Webber has some intel on Portia Robinson's situation from attorney Ric Lansing that she promises to help solve.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, on General Hospital, saw Elizabeth reach out to Ric and enquire about Portia's legal issues. With the attorney being informative, Elizabeth decided to step in and pull out the documents that Ric needed. Portia, on the other hand, met Nina Reeves, thanks to Ava Jerome.

On the other hand, Kristina Corinthos informed her father, Sonny, about Ava's financial destitution, hoping to encourage him to use this as leverage. Soon Ava visited Sonny to ask for money. However, during their altercation, Sonny had chest pain but Ava refused to let him have his medicines.

Meanwhile, General Hospital will continue to present relationship dynamics in the fictional Port Charles township against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Kristina puts a nasty plan into action

As Tuesday's episode showed, Ava Jerome stood looking down at Sonny Corinthos, who was writhing in chest pain on the floor. While Sonny was unable to reach the medicine bottle lying away from him, Ava showed no attempt to hand it over to him to save his life.

Since the soap's spoilers do not hint at any major damage to Sonny, he likely recovered from his attack. As Kristina Corinthos was inside the house with Donna, she may have come out and seen her father's predicament. She may either have witnessed Ava standing over her father or walking away from the room.

In both cases, after getting the right medical help for Sonny, Kristina's anger towards Ava will go through the roof. As per the spoilers, Kristina will tamper with the brakes of Ava's car, attempting to cause massive damage to the latter, as her revenge. She will assume that her move may maim or eliminate Ava.

Kristina's plan hurts unintentional victims on General Hospital

Since Kristina wants to teach Ava a lesson for leaving Sonny to die, she will wait for Ava to drive her car and crash. However, she may not be prepared for anyone else driving the vehicle and become an unintended casualty.

Elizabeth Webber's story arc recently found her stumbling onto Portia Robinson's predicament after Lucas Jones informed her about Brad Cooper's blackmail. While Lucas did not know the secret information, Elizabeth decided to find out. Remembering seeing Ric Lansing in Portia's office, Liz sought out Ric and promised to help him.

Liz and Ric will likely collaborate on Portia's blackmail case secretly. At some point in the upcoming storyline, Ric Lansing may need to use Ava's vehicle. As he possibly sits behind the wheel, Liz may be in the passenger seat beside him. With tampered brakes that neither Ava nor Ric and Liz know about, the latter will likely meet with an accident. Ric and Liz's dire situation may leave Kristina remorseful.

Alternatively, Kristina may herself drive Ava's vehicle and try to frame the latter for attempted murder. Whether Kristina's revenge ploy will take her far enough to harm herself remains to be seen.

Other storylines on March 26, 2025, on General Hospital, will involve Lulu Spencer ranting about Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn's baby in front of Cody Bell, and Jordan Ashford discussing with Curtis Ashford about Portia's recent cooperation with Drew Caine. Elsewhere, Ezra Boyle will make targeted comments to Laura Collins who may lose her cool.

Catch the latest drama on General Hospital's upcoming episode on ABC.

