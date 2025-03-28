What role does Kirsten Storms play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Kirsten Storms continues to charm viewers with her role as Mariah Maximiliana "Maxie" Jones on General Hospital. The former Disney star made her debut on the hit ABC soap in 2005 and has been rocking the character ever since.

Maxie Jones is the daughter of Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings. She was named after her great-grandmother, Mariah, and great-grandfather, Maximilian. As a child, she received a life-saving heart transplant from her cousin, BJ, who tragically died in an accident.

Maxie Jones's unforgettable storylines

Maxie grew up to be a wild teenager, often causing trouble. Her rebelliousness intensified over the years, leading to numerous problems, including a sex scandal and a drug overdose. Storms' character has matured significantly over the years, which fans have enjoyed.

In 2012, Maxie agreed to help Lulu and Dante by becoming their surrogate. However, she suffered a miscarriage and kept it a secret from the couple. Around the same time, she slept with Damian Spinelli and got pregnant. Maxie kept the truth hidden, leading to a nasty custody battle.

Another notable storyline of Maxie Jones was her tragic love story with Nathan West. The couple was expecting their first child when tragedy struck in 2018. Nathan was brutally killed by his father, Cesar Faison, leaving Maxie devastated and their baby fatherless.

Storms also impressed General Hospital fans with her powerful performance during the Peter August storyline. Maxie and Peter's relationship started as a promising love story. However, it quickly turned into a nightmare after Maxie discovered Peter's dark secrets. In the end, she mustered the courage to protect her daughter and staged a fake kidnapping.

More About Kirsten Storms

Kirsten Storms was born on April 8, 1984, in Orlando, Florida. Her parents are Karen Storms and CBS affiliate WCPX-TV (now WKMG-TV) sportscaster Mike Storms. She has a younger sister and two brothers.

Growing up, Storms had always wanted to act in a soap opera. Her enthusiasm for acting grew bigger after visiting her father at work. She convinced her parents to enroll her in acting classes, which paved the way to meeting a talent scout at age five.

Prior to acting, Storms appeared in several commercials, including one for Galoob Baby Doll. She then landed her first role on ABC's Second Noah and a lead role in Sing Me a Story with Belle. Other projects she participated in include Disney Channel's original movies Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, Zenon: The Zequel, and Zenon: Z3.

Storms faces a serious health problem

In 2021, Kirsten Storms underwent major surgery and had a benign tumor removed from her brain. The General Hospital actress revealed she felt "very fortunate" that her situation wasn't more serious and that her doctors were able to fix it.

However, in 2024, Storms admitted that the health scare took a toll on her mental health, which somehow affected her performance as Maxie Jones.

Storms admitted that her condition affected the way Maxie dressed on General Hospital. Avid viewers of the show know Maxie loves fashion, but after the surgery, Storms didn't feel comfortable wearing them. Storms is now back on track, feeling more like herself than ever.

