Who is Maxie's father on General Hospital?

Mariah Maximilliana "Maxie" Jones is a popular character on General Hospital. Maxie was born in October 1990, and her parents were Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings. However, her stepfather, Mac Scorpio, mainly raised her. Robyn Richards played the character before Kirsten Storms joined the cast as Maxie.

Maxie has a complicated family dynamic with her biological parents, Frisco and Felicia. However, her stepfather, Mac, has always been there for her in General Hospital.

Maxie's birth and health challenges have made for an interesting storyline on General Hospital for the last 30 years. She got a life-saving heart transplant in 1994, which resonated with fans and solidified her importance on the show.

Over the years, Maxie has experienced several romantic relationships, work hurdles, and family drama, keeping fans hooked on her ups and downs. In General Hospital, she is currently dealing with the fallout from her marriage to Nathan West and trying to figure out her family mess.

Everything to know about Maxie's parents in General Hospital

Maxie's parents, Frisco and Felicia, have quite a backstory in the soap opera. Frisco Jones was a secret agent for the World Security Bureau and was always off on risky missions. Felicia Scorpio was a fun-loving and brave character, who went through several tough situations, including losing her memory and needing to be saved.

Frisco and Felicia had a hot love affair, which was a big hit with fans. Their relationship had all the drama, from love to distance to breaking up and getting back together. All of this made Felicia and Frisco's storyline a must-watch.

Despite everything going on in her life, Felicia maintained her strong connection with Frisco, even though it was all a little complicated. When Frisco wasn't around much, Felicia found comfort and friendship with Mac Scorpio (John J. York). Mac arrived in Port Charles in 1991 as a shady and unreliable guy. However, he became a trustworthy presence in Felicia and Maxie's lives.

Over the years, Mac and Felicia's relationship grew into a strong friendship before evolving into a romantic relationship. While their wedding didn't go as planned, they stayed close. Mac became a father figure to Maxie and Georgie and raised them with a lot of love. The bond between Mac and his daughters was a huge part of Maxie's story, and showed the deep emotions and family connections that fans love.

Are Frisco and Felicia married in real life?

Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings are characters from the soap opera General Hospital. Frisco (Jack Wagner) has appeared on the show sporadically from 1984 to 1991, 1994 to 1995, and briefly in 2013. Felicia (Kristina Wagner) has been on the show on and off from 1984 to 2005, 2007 to 2008, and again since April 27, 2012. They have two daughters, Maxie and Georgie Jones.

The actors who played Frisco and Felicia, Jack and Kristina Wagner, respectively, were married from December 18, 1993, to June 2006. The real-life couple has two sons. Jack and Kristina collaborated on a few projects when they were married, including the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. After their split, they still worked together, but the relationship wasn't as big a deal as it previously was.

In General Hospital, they've been married and broken up multiple times. They first got married in '86, then again in '90, and have been on-again, off-again for years. The real-life marriage of these General Hospital stars lasted from 1993 to 2006, and had its fair share of ups and downs too. Even though they're not together, they're still tight and collaborate in their careers.

How old are Frisco and Felicia in General Hospital?

Frisco and Felicia, who appeared in the series in 1984, would probably be in their late 50s and early 60s at this point, based on how characters age in soap operas. Frisco would be around 67 years old and was born on October 26, 1956, while Felicia was born on November 23, 1955, and would be around 68 years old right now.

Their characters in General Hospital have changed from adventurous young adults to mature individuals navigating family and personal challenges.

Fans of Maxie, Frisco, Felicia, and Mac, who want to catch up on all the drama, can watch General Hospital on ABC or stream episodes on ABC's website and Hulu.