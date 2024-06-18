On Monday, June 17, 2024, General Hospital fans were hooked on an episode that was packed with intense conversations, touching scenes, and some big news. Elizabeth spilled the beans to Portia about Finn's drinking getting out of hand, leading to Alexis stepping in to give Finn a reality check.

At the same time, some characters were dealing with a surprise birthday bash and a big political update. The episode dug into the tangled relationships and everyday hurdles that the folks in Port Charles are facing, proving that the show can mix intense drama with down-to-earth tales.

General Hospital fans were excited to see what would happen on this important day and how it would affect their favorite characters and the show. Get ready for more drama and touching moments as the people of Port Charles deal with their interconnected lives.

Elizabeth drops a bombshell on Portia in General Hospital

At the hospital, Elizabeth and Portia ran into each other by the elevator. Portia mentioned that Finn was coming back to work earlier than expected after his bereavement leave, which seemed like good news. Elizabeth wasn't feeling very festive as she heard this, though.

Elizabeth needed to have a private chat with Portia. In her office, she spilled the beans about Finn's drinking problem, causing her to break up with him. She recounted a concerning incident where she caught Finn with a bottle of tequila and another woman in his place, resulting in a heated argument.

Elizabeth was worried about Finn's patients and his daughter, Violet, thinking that his actions could be risky for them. She was hoping that Portia could talk Finn into getting help and going to rehab. Portia, looking upset, reassured Elizabeth that she had done the right thing by speaking up.

Alexis tells Finn he's hitting rock bottom in General Hospital

While Alexis stopped by Finn's place, she saw him having a drink. She brought up their agreement to go to two recovery meetings daily, but Finn brushed it off, saying he had a lot going on.

Alexis then went to check on Violet, who was sound asleep. She had a talk with Finn about his drinking, understanding that he was hurting from losing his dad but pointing out that his actions were risky and harmful.

Alexis told Finn he couldn't keep making excuses and reminded him that he was pushing away the parts of himself that others cared about. She encouraged him to lean on his brother Chase for support and think about going to rehab for Violet's sake. Finn was quick to defend himself, saying he wasn't an alcoholic, just someone who liked to party and could handle his booze.

But Alexis wasn't convinced and tried to tell him that his actions spoke louder than his words. Even though she tried to warn him about the danger of his habits, Finn refused to accept the truth, even as Alexis cautioned him that he was headed for trouble in General Hospital faster than he thought.

General Hospital: Surprises and announcements at Willow's birthday bash

Over at the Metro Court pool area, Michael took Willow there blindfolded for her surprise birthday bash. Friends and family were gathered around, and there were lots of interesting conversations and unexpected moments. Willow even asked Nina to stick around, which caught everyone in General Hospital off guard considering their complicated past.

Drew announced on General Hospital that he's running for Congress, sharing his goal of bringing people together and focusing on helping others, despite his fancy last name. The party also served as a chance for people to chat and patch things up. Gio and Joss talked about where they were going to live.

Carly had a chat with Drew about his relationship with Nina, stressing the need to look out for Willow. After chatting with Chase, Cody thought about his dad, while Curtis and Nina talked about working together. The episode ended on a positive note with Drew's big announcement, showing he's ready to shake up local politics.

If you're a fan looking to catch up on all the drama and excitement, tune into General Hospital on ABC every weekday.