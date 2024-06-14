General Hospital: What secret is Cody hiding from Mac? Current plot dynamics explored

In a recent episode of General Hospital, aired on June 12, 2024, the plot unfolds to explore Cody Bell's secret and how his girlfriend Sasha tries to convince him to let go and tell the truth. Cody's secret is that his father is Mac Scorpio, a fact that Mac does not know himself. In the current plot dynamics, Sasha's conviction will likely prompt a conversation between Cody and his father.

Cody Bell's character, essayed by Josh Kelly, has been a prominent part of General Hospital since 2022. His storyline has mostly focused on his slow-burn relationship with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and the challenges they have faced. However, Cody's estranged secret equation with his father, Mac Scorpio (John York), is now coming into the limelight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital.

What secret is Cody hiding from Mac on General Hospital?

In a November 2022 episode, Cody Bell found out via a DNA test that Mac Scorpio was his biological father. However, Cody keeps this fact a secret and does not disclose his paternity. Shortly after this, he saves Sasha Gilmore from her mother and doctor, after which they start a relationship.

In the recent episode of General Hospital, Sasha tries to convince Cody to talk to Mac and reveal the truth about his parentage so he and Mac can bond. In a podcast segment for Daily Drama, Josh Kelly (who plays Cody Bell) spoke about why the character chose to keep the secret from his father, Mac:

"My justification for the character is, one, he honestly doesn't have a whole lot of self-worth, and he doesn't, he doesn't feel like he deserves to be happy in general. He sabotaged relationships and career and things."

The actor hopes to explore this storyline further, and hopefully, after Sasha's advice, the audience might see a Mac and Cody reunion soon.

What is the current story on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

The storyline in the latest episode of General Hospital centers on Alexis, TJ, Molly, Kristina, Sonny, Sasha, and Cody. In the episode's opening, Alexis drops by Laura's office to give her a legal opinion on Heather's case. Alexis mentions that Heather could get a reduced sentence or possibly go free. The case is that unpredictable. She leaves as Trina enters the office to meet Laura.

Meanwhile, TJ stops at Molly's office to find her checking in with her mother on Kristina. They discuss Kristina's pregnancy and Sonny's role in it. The emotionally charged conversation about their connection to the pregnancy leaves Molly distraught, and she breaks down after TJ leaves.

On the other hand, Sonny and Kristina try to resolve their father-daughter issues when he shows up at her house with a gift bag. After they promise to love each other and Sonny resolves to be better, he gives Kristina a Mickey Mouse present for her baby.

The main storyline unfolds at the Metro Court pool with Cody and Sasha, where she encourages him to reveal that Mac is his biological father. Cody, who has kept this knowledge from Mac himself, is hesitant. Sasha reminds him that the truth is freeing and recounts her example to give him the confidence to tell the truth.

In the next episode, viewers could possibly see Curtis visiting Heather, Trina, and Laura, discussing Heather's case, and Alexis confronting Adrian for the published article.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing on weekdays on ABC.

