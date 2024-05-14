Who is Josh Kelly on General Hospital? Character explored

Josh Kelly, born on April 25, 1982, is an American television actor known for his roles in soap operas such as General Hospital. He portrayed Cutter Wentworth in the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live and currently plays Cody Bell on General Hospital.

In the much eventful world of Port Charles, Cody Bell makes an unforgettable entrance at a Society Setups charity event, setting off a chain of events that intertwines intrigue, romance, and danger.

From unexpected alliances to shocking revelations, Cody's journey unfolds alongside Sasha Gilmore, as they navigate betrayals, manipulations, and burgeoning feelings. As their bond deepens amidst uncertainty, their partnership faces tests of loyalty, trust, and the complexities of love in the drama-filled landscape of General Hospital.

Here's everything you need to know about Josh kelly, his character Cody Bell in General hospital and more.

Exploring Josh Kelly character from the General Hospital

Cody Bell burst onto the scene of General Hospital in the June 1 episode, making a dramatic entrance that might ring a bell for some ABC Daytime fans. During a Society Setups charity party at the Metro Court rooftop pool in Port Charles, amidst the mingling singles, Britt Westbourne voiced her skepticism about finding love in the city.

Ironically, her comment about the unlikelihood of Mr. Right descending from the sky soon became eerily prophetic as a plane soared overhead, parachuting a mysterious man directly into the party.

In a splashy twist, Cody inadvertently toppled Britt into the pool, setting the stage for intrigue and romance in Port Charles. Dante Falconeri's surprise recognition of Cody caught everyone off guard, prompting Britt to demand his immediate arrest.

Dante swiftly handcuffs him, citing charges of reckless endangerment. However, Dante's true intentions became evident as he escort Cody not to the police station, but to Charlie’s Pub. There, alongside Sam McCall, they revealed their shared past as childhood troublemakers.

Cody's penchant for trouble persisted as he blackmailed Damian Spinelli upon discovering his collaboration with Zelda on Society Setups. His luck took a turn for the worse when he won big at one of Selina Wu's poker games, prompting her henchmen to administer a brutal beating.

Nursing his injuries at the hospital, Cody found himself drawn to Britt, especially after learning of her lineage as Cesar Faison's daughter, compelling him to extend his stay in Port Charles. Securing a job as the new stable hand at the Quartermaine estate, Cody's attempts at charming Britt on a date fell flat when she saw through his facade.

Undeterred, Cody persisted in wooing Britt, eventually earning a second chance by promising to be genuine. However, their encounter with Britt's mother, Liesl Obrecht, took an unexpected turn when Cody impulsively punched her beau, Scott Baldwin, only to later discover Scott's connection as Dominique Stanton's son.

However, their hopes were dashed when authorities seized it as evidence tied to the notorious Ice Princess. Bonding with Mac, Cody eventually confided his belief in Mac's true paternity, grappling with the daunting task of revealing the truth to him.

Following Britt's tragic demise at the hands of The Hook, Cody found solace in a burgeoning friendship with Sasha Gilmore. Their bond deepened as Cody uncovered the unsettling truth about Gladys Corbin's exploitation of Sasha's guardianship and finances. Confronting Gladys about her deceitful actions, Cody found himself ensnared in her web of lies, falsely accused of theft during the Nurses Ball.

Despite his efforts to clear his name to Sasha on the General Hospital, Gladys' manipulations persisted, exacerbating tensions between them. Selina's intervention forced Gladys to retract her accusations. Matters escalated when Sasha, in a hallucinatory state, inflicted harm upon him, prompting Cody's resolve to protect her at all costs.

Disguising his intentions, Cody orchestrated his own admission to Ferncliff, uncovering Gladys and Dr. Montague's nefarious plot to exploit Sasha's vulnerability for financial gain.

With Sam's assistance, Cody orchestrated their escape, ensuring Sasha's safety and thwarting Gladys and the doctor's malevolent scheme on the General Hospital. Ultimately, with Dante's intervention, justice prevailed as the perpetrators were apprehended, and Cody and Sasha found refuge from the chaos that had engulfed their lives.

Cody and Sasha's Complicated Journey from General Hospital

Cody's emotions were in turmoil when Sasha expressed her desire to leave for Texas, but he found solace in her decision to stay. Their partnership as the faces of Deception brought them closer, prompting both to acknowledge their mutual attraction, though Sasha hesitated to pursue a new relationship.

Amidst suspicions regarding his paternity, Cody relied on Sasha's support, who discreetly intervened to safeguard his secret. Assuring Spinelli of his intentions, Cody affirmed his loyalty to their friendship and even facilitated the reunion of Spinelli and Maxie.

As their modeling stint ended on the General Hospital, Cody and Sasha's bond deepened, with Sasha's assistance in the Quartermaine stables fostering a sense of camaraderie. Despite their growing connection, Sasha's reluctance to commit left their future uncertain, but their shared experiences continued to strengthen their bond as they navigated the complexities of their evolving relationship.

