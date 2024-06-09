General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 10 to 14, 2024

Last week on General Hospital, things got pretty interesting. Anna Devane was digging into Valentin Cassadine's business and got a surprise, leaving fans wondering what would happen next. Sonny and Carly had a big argument, while Ava continued to play with fire.

Kristina Corinthos was dealing with betrayal and trying to mend relationships, while Drew Cain and Carly had a surprising run-in. Finn's actions were starting to worry people, and Gregory's memorial service brought his loved ones together for a final goodbye. Meanwhile, Trina Robinson had a tense encounter, and Gio got a new job.

This week on General Hospital, Finn is still going through some stuff, and Elizabeth and Chase are stepping in to help. Sonny is also not doing too well due to Valentin, and Anna decides to spend time with him. Jason gets a new job from John that might throw everyone for a loop.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 10 to June 14, 2024

Monday, June 10, 2024: Finn's drinking problem unravels

Finn is acting even more unpredictably, leaving Elizabeth surprised and unsure about what's next for them. A beloved character returns due to Finn's drinking issues, bringing even more drama to General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Willow and Michael have a deep conversation that could change the direction of their relationship. Curtis receives unexpected news from Drew, Nina has a change in perspective, and Tracy offers some heartfelt advice instead of her usual sarcasm.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Kristina's complicated feelings surface

Kristina is trying to figure out her feelings about her dad, Sonny, and whether his gifts can help fix their rocky relationship. Sonny might not be able to make things right if Kristina doesn't work through her issues. Laura gets some good advice from Alexis, but it's up to her to listen and take it to heart.

TJ is having a tough time staying calm and might blow up soon. Sasha dares Cody to show what he's made of. Carly is dealing with a big letdown and trying to handle unexpected obstacles that could impact her future at General Hospital.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024: Curtis seeks answers

Curtis is searching for answers about his messy personal life. At the same time, Trina is having a serious talk with Laura, laying down her position and maybe stirring up some drama. As for Heather, her future is uncertain, with Alexis and Diane trying to figure out what's going to happen next.

Stella and Tracy are getting closer as they have a heart-to-heart chat, sharing secrets. Plus, Kristina and Blaze have a big decision to make about their relationship that could change everything for them. It's a turning point in their story on General Hospital.

Thursday, June 13, 2024: Finn's determination is clear

Even though Kristina and her mom don't always see eye to eye, she often seeks advice from her friend Alexis on General Hospital. Elizabeth and Chase have been discussing Finn's behavior, but he seems set in his ways, leaving them wondering if he's headed toward self-destruction or redemption.

The new guy Gio comes up with an idea, but it's unclear if he's talking to the right person or if it'll go over well. The way these characters are interacting indicates there might be some tension, and things could change based on the advice and decisions made during these chats.

Friday, June 14, 2024: Carly grows suspicious

Carly is starting to get suspicious and decides to do some digging, which could reveal some juicy secrets. Meanwhile, Nina receives an exciting invitation that could lead to new opportunities. Cody has something to think about, and how he responds could show his true colors.

Valentin makes an offer to Anna, and she surprisingly accepts, showing that their relationship is evolving. Then, John drops a bombshell on Jason with a new task that takes him by surprise, making things on General Hospital even more interesting and suspenseful.

Viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC.com, Hulu, Prime Video, or CityTV.