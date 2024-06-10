General Hospital weekly recap (June 3 to 7): Finn's descent into darkness

Last week's episodes of General Hospital saw the people living in Port Charles shocked by the recent events in their lives. Family and friends came together to say goodbye to Gregory, a cherished member of the community. In the meantime, Finn sought comfort at a bar, drowning his sorrow in alcohol.

But things took a dark twist for him when Elizabeth caught him with another woman, which left her feeling heartbroken and confused. Across town, Jason decided to handle the situation himself by bringing down one of the shooters who had attacked him. Elsewhere, Anna was shocked to find out that Valentin was the one behind the evil group Pikeman, causing her life to change drastically.

Trina's life changed unexpectedly after she encountered Gio Palmieri, a charismatic and skilled musician. In a surprising turn of events, Ava captured Natalia talking openly about Blaze and Kristina's non-traditional relationship, showing a greater insight into the couple's connection.

Ava and Natalia clash, and other events from General Hospital last week

Monday, June 3, 2024: Ava and Natalia clash over Blaze and Kristina

Natalia brought Sonny's favorite scotch as a thank-you present when she visited Ava at Sonny's penthouse. They talked about the Quartermaine wedding reception before switching to discussing Blaze and Kristina's relationship on General Hospital.

Natalia thought their relationship was unusual and voiced worries about possible scandals impacting Blaze's career. Ava stood up for Kristina and Blaze, highlighting Sonny's support of his daughter's decisions. Natalia expressed her unease with their relationship by voicing prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community.

Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Anna and Jason plot against Valentin

Jason faced Anna in the PCPD interrogation room regarding Valentin's connection to Pikeman. Anna exposed Valentin's involvement in setting up Sonny on General Hospital and going after Jason. Jason intended to notify the FBI, but Anna persuaded him to collect evidence beforehand.

They chose to leverage Valentin's emotions towards Anna in order to enter his residence. Meanwhile, Drew went to see Carly to talk about his possible candidacy for Congress, taking into account the consequences of his criminal history and ties to organized crime.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024: Kristina and Molly discuss baby plans

At the courthouse, Kristina met up with Molly, providing encouragement and disclosing concerns about the surrogacy on General Hospital. They talked about their complicated feelings and Kristina's defensive behavior.

Molly made sure to express to Kristina that she was thankful and thrilled about the baby. They recognized their different viewpoints and confirmed their dedication to one another and the soon-to-arrive child on General Hospital.

Thursday, June 6, 2024: Chase and Brook Lynn support Finn

At the Metro Court, Chase discovered Finn sitting by himself and drinking. Even though Chase was worried, Finn was determined to take care of Gregory's belongings alone. Chase and Brook Lynn were concerned about Finn's alcohol consumption but chose to encourage him and prioritize Violet's welfare.

Then, on General Hospital, Josslyn and Giovanni connected at the pool, as Trina grappled with memories of Spencer. Giovanni volunteered to assist with music at Ava and Trina's art gallery event.

Friday, June 7, 2024: Willow, Drew, and Nina at the pool

Willow, Wiley, and Drew had a great time together as a family at the Metro Court pool. Nina watched them, feeling torn about her emotions towards Drew. Willow and Nina engaged in a delightful conversation, with Nina paying special attention to Drew.

While everything was going on in the setting of General Hospital, Trina was having trouble remembering Spencer, who Gio looked like, and Dex and Gio talked about their relationship to Sonny. Gio tried to comprehend Trina's emotional response as Josslyn and Dex reconciled.

