"Being a homophobe isn't old fashioned"- General Hospital fans upset by Natalia's homophobic remarks

As June 2024 rolled in with Pride Month, General Hospital created a furor by allowing one of the characters to spew disrespectful words for the LGBTQIA+ community. This has upset many of the soap's fans who think this approach was not acceptable.

While the soap's X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a clip of the scene calling it an "old-fashioned perspective", fans are not buying the idea. Most fans have responded negatively to the soap's take. Some have even pointed out the wrong timing of Pride month for the perspective.

One viewer identifying as Dawggirl on X scathingly points out that homophobic attitude wasn't old-fashioned but represented intolerance and bigotry.

Many of the responses to the clip of the scene on General Hospital's X page have expressed their dislike for the approach and the choice of words. A lot of fans have pointed out that Pride month was not the right time, while many want the character to exit the show.

"Damn Natalia, alphabet soup #GH this isn’t “old fashioned”. It’s tragic and extremely bigoted. Just when I was actually starting to get excited about a Natalia and Sonny pairing." -One viewer responded to the episode.

"@GeneralHospital proud ally to the lgbtq community and saying "old fashioned" is not acceptable to me." -Another fan reacted

"Natalia is not being old-fashioned she's just being homophobic. She's just using being old-fashioned as an excuse." -Reacts another fan

Some others took a stand against the character and the soap team of General Hospital.

"This was DISGUSTING. And downplaying it as “old fashioned” is excusing it away and allowing it to endure vs calling it out and squashing it like it deserves. DO BETTER." -A fan questioned the show's take

"I am so disgusted by Natalia's old-fashioned ways, and during Pride Month of all things. I hope that the recording will wake the hell up in Sonny and finally confront Mommy Dearest about it once and for all." -Another fan speaks out

However, some fans of General Hospital have also pointed out that the show is fictional and the actor playing the part does not deserve hate from viewers. Some others have also called out the hidden feelings in many parents.

"Remember this is a show folks. And yes, there are still many parents like this even today. So don’t go attacking the actress." -One of the fans quipped

"Oh well I love Natalia old fashion opinion or not this is a soap opera not real life although there really are parents and others that are not accepting of the gay community it's life of well live yours for you." -One fan has a different view

"Not everyone thinks the same. We accept all for how they think, right? Or is it only one way?" -Another fan puts out a query for others

What is the Natalia-Ava controversial scene on General Hospital?

Kristina and Allison Blaze in the soap (Image via Instagram@generalhospitalabc)

On the episode of General Hospital dated June 3, 2024, Allison's mother, Natalia, played by Eva LaRue, visited Sonny's penthouse. While Sonny was not at home, she met Ava, played by Maura West. While they discussed the wedding and other things, Ava commented on Allison and Kristina being happy together.

Natalia decided to come clean with her feelings about the two girls. She called them an unconventional couple. Referring to Kristina's surrogacy as well, she remarked:

"They are not really a normal couple, are they?"

She further spoke in a disrespectful way about the whole LGBTQIA+ community saying:

"Gay people,ror whatever alphabet soup they are calling themselves these days; they just, they are flighty just not serious about life."

When Ava wanted to know where her feelings were coming from, Natalia pointed out that Kristina's influence could spoil Allison's career.

However, Ava clearly and firmly stood up for the community emphasizing that in 2024, people were more accepting and understanding, including Sonny. Natalia explained by branding herself "old-fashioned" who preferred to differ on the matter.

What else is happening in General Hospital?

A scene of Chase and Brook Lynn's marriage (Image via Instagram@generalhospitalabc)

General Hospital is looking poised to show more rifts. While Finn and Elizabeth bring more distance between them, Molly and Kristina also go back to their old friction. Elizabeth would want to take advice from Stella.

Chase depends on Brook Lynn more and more in his grief and they must find a solution going forward. On one hand, everyone is ready to gather for Gregory's funeral. Allison Blaze will be struggling with her music for some more time.

Some surprises await residents of Port Charles. While Jake will be shocked by what he sees, Nina will receive a pleasant surprise.

Continue watching General Hospital to catch the upcoming action on the soap.