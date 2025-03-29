General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 31 to April 4, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of ABC soap opera General Hospital set to air from Monday, March 31, to Friday, April 4, 2025, Maxie encourages Lucas to take action, while the whole town comes together for a big event at General Hospital. Carly and Brennan find some common ground, but Jason remains a source of tension. Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason’s plan runs into trouble, and Josslyn gets shocking news.

Previously on the show, things got heated when Kristina and Ava argued about Sonny’s custody battle. Ava threatened to reveal Sonny’s health issues, making Kristina furious.

At the same time, Lulu questioned Lucky about his future with Elizabeth, while Ric got caught between Ava’s suspicions and Elizabeth’s efforts to help Portia’s case. Over at the Quartermaine crypt, chaos broke out when Trina, Emma, and Gio protested Drew’s plans to tear it down. Tracy arrived just in time to stop Boyle, chaining herself to the crypt alongside Emma.

Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason followed Selitski to Toronto, hoping to find out who targeted Sonny’s son. Elsewhere, Sasha made peace with Maxie and pushed for a business deal with Sidwell.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Monday, March 31: Plans in peril

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Jason and Sonny struggle when their carefully planned mission falls apart. Meanwhile, Molly gets heartbreaking news that could change her life.

Elsewhere, Kai and Trina have an honest conversation, opening up to each other, while Emma confides in Anna. Drew faces a shocking betrayal, and his reaction is anything but calm.

Tuesday, April 1: A grand celebration

It’s a special day in Port Charles as General Hospital celebrates its anniversary. The town comes together for the opening of the Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center, bringing familiar and new faces to the event.

However, even with all the happiness, some tensions are bubbling under the surface, hinting at trouble ahead.

Wednesday, April 2: Pushing forward

In the middle of the week, Carly and Brennan agree on something important, but Jason’s opinion is unclear. Meanwhile, Maxie encourages Lucas to take a step forward, maybe in his love life.

Laura and Sonny share a meal, while Diane interviews someone, possibly adding a new lawyer to her team. Sasha gives a serious warning, but will anyone listen?

Thursday, April 3: Sparks and suspicions

Josslyn starts to feel uneasy as she suspects something isn’t right. Meanwhile, Carly pushes Lucas for answers, and Jason shares a heartfelt moment with Sasha that could bring them closer.

Elsewhere, Natalia and Sidwell have a heated argument, revealing unresolved issues. Portia stands her ground and refuses to change her mind.

Friday, April 4: Heated clashes and shocking news

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Carly and Jason, despite their strong bond, struggle to see eye to eye. Ava gets shocking news that could change everything.

Kai and Trina share a romantic moment, but it gets interrupted by someone. Meanwhile, Curtis and Drew have a heated argument, accusing each other of things.

Finally, Josslyn gets life-changing news, leaving everyone eager to find out what happens next.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

