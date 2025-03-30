General Hospital weekly recap (March 24 to 28, 2025): Ava finds a loophole while Kristina plots revenge

Conflicts of interest and hostilities were the highlights of General Hospital during the week of March 24, 2025. In the wake of Valentin Cassadine's exit to intensive captivity, Carly Spencer took a stand. On the other hand, Ava Jerome approached her last option for financial relief, Sonny Corinthos. While she discovered Sonny's secret, she also managed to antagonise Kristina Corinthos, leading to unexpected consequences.

Ad

The previous week on General Hospital focused on Valentin's return to Port Charles after sending his daughter, Charlotte, to stay with Lulu Spencer. As his revenge plan poisoned Carly Spencer, while he was spotted by Sonny Corinthos at his home, Valentin tried to escape. However, Brennan stopped him, and Anna Devane arrested him.

At the same time, Drew Caine continued to corner Portia, while Nina Reeves was caught digging dirt on him at his home. On the other hand, Drew tried to befriend Kai Taylor and use his image.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Lois Cerullo fought, and Lois left for Bensonhurst, as Harrison Chase warned Lulu against troubling BLQ.

As always, General Hospital will continue to present the complicated lives of residents of the fictional Port Charles town against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

General Hospital: Vital events between March 24 and March 28, 2025

Monday, March 24: Valentin leaves while Ava forms an anti-Drew team

Ad

Ad

Valentin Cassadine was handed over to Jack Brennan, who ensured the former was transferred to Steinmauer high security facility. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan pushed Carly Spencer to break up with Brennan after her ordeal.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Webber remembered Ric Lansing visiting Portia Robinson and guessed there was legal trouble at hand.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves was caught searching Drew Caine's safe on Monday's episode. When Willow Corinthos arrived between Nina and Drew's altercation, and supported Drew, Nina gave up. Ava Jerome introduced Nina to Portia since both had Drew as a common enemy.

Ad

Tuesday, March 25: Carly defies Jason as Ava stumbles onto Sonny's secret

Despite Jason's warning, Carly Spencer went to meet Jack Brennan and committed to a stable relationship. However, she warned Brennan about Jason's threats. Meanwhile, her daughter, Josslyn Jacks, got healthy advice and support from her trainer, Vaughn.

Tuesday's General Hospital episode saw Ava Jerome desperate about her dire financial conditions. After being rejected by Lucas Jones, a desperate Ava visited Sonny Corinthos at his home to ask for financial help.

Ad

As the two argued over their positions on Avery and money, Sonny suffered severe chest pain. As he lay on the floor trying to reach his pill bottle, Ava tormented him by not offering the medicines. She noted something serious was going on with Sonny's health condition.

Wednesday, March 26: Kristina saves Sonny while Drew plots with Ezra

Ad

Kristina Corinthos arrives to find Sonny struggling with chest pain with Ava standing over him, watching. She quickly handed Sonny the medicines as Ava left to tell Ric Lansing about her latest intel on Sonny. While Sonny asked Kristina to keep his heart ailment a secret, he told Laura about it.

Elsewhere, Councilman Ezra Boyle taunted Mayor Laura Collins about having a rapport with mobster Sonny. He even baited Jordan Ashford about being the next Mayor. Later, Ezra met Drew, and the latter asked him to tear down the Quartermaine family crypt with the court's orders. Drew wanted to teach Tracy a lesson.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer quit her job at Deception and had an altercation with Brook Lynn over Harrison Chase stepping in for her. Later on General Hospital's Wednesday episode, she unburdened in front of Cody Bell, who placated her.

Thursday, March 27: Sonny has intel, and the Davis girls have some peace

Brick arrived with intel on hitman Solinsky, who had planted the explosive in Sonny's apartment that burned Michael Corinthos. As Jason Morgan got ready to go to Toronto, Sonny decided to accompany him. After that, Brick visited Jordan, who was spending time with Dr. Isaiah Gannon, and asked Brick to remain quiet about this.

Ad

Ric Lansing visited Alexis Davis to reconcile for Molly's sake. The two lawyers shook hands on a truce. Elsewhere, Molly Lansing approached her half-sister, Kristina, and wanted to patch up their differences. The sisters admitted they missed their elder sister, Sam McCall, along with their camaraderie.

On Thursday's General Hospital episode, Sasha Gilmore reached out to Jason after her routine pregnancy checkup, when Felicia Scorpio advised her to clear things out with the baby's father.

Ad

Friday, March 28: Kristina makes a drastic move, and Ezra attempts demolition

Ad

Friday's episode found Kristina planning on eliminating Ava, believing the latter tried to kill her father and her past grudge over her lost child, for which she blamed Ava. As such, Kristina tampered with the brakes of the vehicle parked in Ava's spot, not knowing that it belonged to Ric. Soon, Ric drove Elizabeth out in that car.

On the other hand, Ezra Boyle arrived at the Quartermaine crypt with the Sheriff and a demolition worker. As Emma Drake chained herself to the crypt door in protest, Trina Robinson recorded the events.

Ad

Realizing that the demolition involved dead bodies, the demolition person left. While Tracy Quartermaine supported Emma, Anna Devane cut the chains off.

Meanwhile, on the week's last General Hospital episode, Drew reached out to Kai Taylor and offered to fund his treatments, while Sonny and Jason got to Solinsky, who refused to reveal the recruiter's identity for fear of his life.

Also read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Ad

Stay tuned to ABC and Hulu every weekday to catch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as the Q-family crypt needs saving, and Kristina's revenge gets unintended victims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback