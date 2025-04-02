Natalia Livingston shares her thoughts on returning to General Hospital

Natalia Livingston is an American actress known for her role as Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital. She played the role on the ABC daytime drama until her character died in 2007. She reappeared on the show in 2013 and 2014. In a recent interview, Natalia revealed whether she would return to the show.

Natalia appeared on the Then Is Now podcast that was released on March 29, 2025. In the podcast, she opened up about how she got a big break on the ABC soap opera. She talked about trying for many acting jobs in the past and said that the entertainment industry can be hard to break into.

Livingston stated that she was initially hesitant about joining the show. She mentioned that her father convinced her to take up the role and told her to approach it like a vacation rather than a job. Although she had attended many acting classes, it was her first time on television. She discussed how the small screen is different from the theater stage.

In the interview, Natalia said that instead of watching the soap, she wanted to learn about the family through the eyes of the writers and the producers. She opened up about how her character, Emily, died in 2007 at the hands of the killer Diego Alcazar. However, she eventually returned to the show two years later as Emily's twin sister, Rebecca.

She admitted that it was a mistake for the showrunners to kill off Emily. While talking about her return to Port Charles, Livingston said that she would "definitely" return to General Hospital. She said that it would be challenging for her to take on the hectic soap schedule since she has two children at home.

"Sure, I would definitely go back. You know, right now, it would be pretty challenging with my two little ones. I have a 4 and 6 years old, but absolutely. I think about General Hospital all the time."

She added that she would like to reappear on the show, even if it was a minor role. She commented that the cast of General Hospital has been like a giant family to her as she has made several friends. Natalia stated:

"It was a wonderful, wonderful chapter, and I have so many dear friends from the show. Rick Hearst, who had just been brought back to GH, was just here for dinner with his wife, Donna. Tamra (Braun) and I talk all the time, and we have a writing group."

Later, Natalia said that Cynthia Preston had been a dear friend of hers. She mentioned that she still talks to Alicia Leigh Willis and Derk Cheetwood. She talked about being in touch with most of the cast members, leaving fans wondering whether she would return to General Hospital.

General Hospital: A glance at Emily Quartermaine's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Emily was introduced as the biological daughter of Hank and Paige Bowen and the identical twin sister of Rebecca. After losing her mother to cancer, she was adopted by Alan and Monica Quartermaine.

Emily's storyline progressed as she dealt with her mother's death and her adoption into the Quartermaine family. Despite being raised in a wealthy family, Emily was a down-to-earth character who struggled with personal tragedies, including her battle with breast cancer.

Emily's early struggles with substance abuse were a significant aspect of her character. Besides her personal struggles, Emily's romantic entanglements had majorly contributed to driving her narrative forward. Her romantic relationship with Nikolas Cassadine was a central part of her character arc.

Emily got married to Zander Smith, but their marriage ended due to her love for Nikolas. Over the years, Emily grew into a strong and independent woman who balanced her career aspirations and personal struggles. In a shocking turn of events in the show's storyline, Emily is tragically murdered by Diego Alcazar, marking the end of her character.

More about Natalia Livingston

Natalia Livingston was born on March 26, 1976, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She has been recognized by daytime fans for her roles as Emily Quartermaine and Rebecca on General Hospital and Taylor Walker on Days of Our Lives.

Apart from playing Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital, Natalia has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to her acting portfolio. Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as Full Count, Cyber Case, Rough Hustle, Tainted Dreams, West of Brooklyn, Popstar, and Big Fat Liar.

In 2005, Livingston won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital. She married her longtime boyfriend, Matt Aldag, a neuroscientist and a scientific author, with whom she has two children.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

