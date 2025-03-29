Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from March 31 to April 4, 2025

In the upcoming week of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives set to air from March 31 to April 4, 2025, EJ DiMera’s lies are finally catching up to him, and he’s about to pay the price. Marlena and Steve find information about what happened to John, Jada delivers surprising news to Rafe, and Chanel confronts EJ in an argument.

But the twist comes when a gun goes off, leaving EJ’s life in danger. As seen recently on the show, Steve is still searching for John and meets Andrew, who shares details about a dangerous situation in Tallinn. Paul arrives in Estonia to help Marlena find John, and they reflect on their past.

Meanwhile, Steve and Andrew learn about a hidden nuclear facility connected to John’s mission, pushing them to act fast despite Marlena’s worries. Back in Salem, Philip warns Kate that EJ is out for revenge, while Alex pressures Stephanie for the truth about her secret with Philip. She confesses about Philip’s fake letter and business scheme but begs Alex to stay quiet. Alex refuses, leading to an argument with Philip.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Monday, March 31: Rafe’s shocking move

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera is in for a huge surprise, thanks to Rafe, but will he like it? Meanwhile, Jada asks Belle for legal advice, hoping she can help. Shawn opens up to JJ about his struggles with drinking and the downfall of his relationship, and Steve’s search for John takes another turn.

Tuesday, April 1: The truth about John Emerges

Marlena and Steve get closer to finding out what really happened to John, but what they learn is terrifying. Paul steps in to help Andrew during a tough time to find John, while Belle tries to get EJ to confess his illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Kristen reaches out to Brady but will he be willing to talk to her after everything they’ve been through? Also, Jada shocks Rafe with some news that could change everything.

Wednesday, April 2: Heated confrontations

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle and Brady have an emotional talk about everything that’s been happening in their lives. Jada finds a supporter in Paulina, who stands by her. Meanwhile, Rafe opens up to Gabi about his recent struggles post-captivity. Chanel fed up and furious, finally confronts EJ in a heated argument.

Thursday, April 3: A deadly night in Salem

After making a lot of enemies, EJ’s luck runs out when someone shoots him. As the whole town reacts to the attack, Cat tries to comfort a devastated Chad. Meanwhile, Chanel worries about Johnny, and Roman is caught off guard when Kate shares unexpected news.

Friday, April 4: A race against time

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kayla gives Chad an important update on EJ’s condition but will he survive? Meanwhile, JJ confronts Kristen with tough questions, and Shawn finds Jada struggling after a rough week. As the chaos unfolds, Leo and Javi join hands to figure out who shot EJ, but the clues they uncover hit much closer to home than they expected.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

