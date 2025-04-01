General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 2 to 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Unexpected news and surprises rule the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, with Port Charles residents grappling with misdirected sabotages and failed conspiracies. Kristina Corinthos's revenge plan, which ended in Ric Lansing and Liz Webber's accident, is likely to lead to many consequences.

Ad

On the other hand, Drew Caine's thwarted revenge plans will have the congressman angry and eager to plot anew. Nina Reeves and Portia Robinson will also have a new plan to put in place. Marco's arrival and Josslyn's appointment as an agent spell out some new storylines.

The recent General Hospital episodes focussed on Kristina's revenge on Ava Jerome for the latter's apathy towards Sonny Corinthos when he had chest pain but could not reach his medicines. However, Kristina's risky plan found unexpected victims. While Lucky Spencer knew about it, he chose to remain quiet, as did Kristina in the face of sister Molly Lansing's grief.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Sonny and Jason Morgan tracked Solinsky in Toronto but failed to get any concrete information from the hitman. Meanwhile, Drew Caine roped in Ezra Boyle to tear down the Quartermaine family. After a lot of drama, including Emma Drake's protest and arrest, the crypt had to be left alone through legit orders, thanks to Monica Quartermaine's deal with the Land Trust of the town.

General Hospital will continue to serve relationship complications and confusion in the long-running ABC daily soap.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital sees Marco arriving in Port Charles

Ad

Lucas Jones had met a stranger, Marco, played by Adrian Achondo, in his hotel in Miami. While in an inebriated condition, Lucas had relayed his broken relationship with Brad Cooper before passing out. Finding Marco shirtless in his room after waking up gave Lucas the wrong idea that the former cleared. Recently, Lucas shared his liking for Marco with Maxie Jones.

The spoilers for the upcoming General Hospital storyline suggest Diane Miller and Alexis Davis will look for an attorney to work in their firm. For that, Diane will interview a candidate, who may be Marco.

Ad

If Marco joins the law firm, he will inform Lucas Jones about moving to Port Charles. This will stun Lucas but give their romance a chance to flourish. It may result in jealousy for Brad Cooper before he realizes that Lucas may be in danger due to his connection with Marco.

Also read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

Jason will have relationship upheavals on General Hospital

Ad

Jason Morgan had warned Carly Spencer against continuing her romance with Jack Brennan. When Carly begged him not to interfere in her relationships, Jason promised to eliminate Brennan if he caused any harm to her. Carly conveyed Jason's threats to Brennan, possibly endangering the hitman's life.

After his return from Toronto, Carly may reconnect with him and try to allay his worries. She will also emphasize that her relationship with Brennan will continue. Jason will need to navigate his concerns for his best friend as he accepts her choices.

Ad

Elsewhere, Jason Morgan will also enquire about Sasha Gilmore's health. As a pregnant Sasha shares notes on the baby's development and her plans to stay put at the Quartermaine mansion, the two will share some warm moments. Whether this leads to any romantic closeness remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Drew will battle multiple enemies

Ad

Drew Caine recently turned nasty with multiple agendas of bringing down Aurora Media, tormenting Tracy Quartermaine, and blackmailing Portia Robinson. As his fight with Aurora's CEO Curtis Ashford turned nasty, he got dirt on Curtis's wife, Dr. Portia Robinson, and blackmailed her.

On the other hand, since the Quartermaines, particularly Tracy and Ned Quartermaine, did not support his affair with Willow Corinthos, he decided to trouble Tracy.

The latter, in return, got court orders against Drew using the Quartermaine name for himself. An infuriated Drew pulled legal machinery to tear down the Q-family's crypt. However, his attempt failed more than once.

Ad

The soap's spoilers suggest Drew will have another heated showdown with Curtis in the aftermath. Moreover, Curtis's wife, Portia, will try to bring down Drew with help from Nina Reeves. Elsewhere, Trina Robinson will be concerned about Drew's offer to Kai Taylor. As such, she may ask her boyfriend to tread with caution where Drew is involved.

General Hospital: Josslyn, Brennan, Ava, and other story arcs

General Hospital staff at the newly opened cardiac center (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Josslyn Jacks will complete her training and will be appointed as a WSB agent soon. As she navigates her new job, she may have a clearer idea of what it entails. Elsewhere, Jack Brennan, who pushed Josslyn into WSB, will continue to keep this a secret from Joss' mother, Carly Spencer, who is dating Brennan. However, as the secrets come out, Brennan will face trouble.

Ad

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Webber and Ric Lansing will continue to recuperate. However, Ava Jerome may figure out Kristina Corinthos's role in the accident. Ava may want to use this information to her advantage. Whether she blackmails Kristina into doing her bidding remains to be seen.

Also read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025

Stay tuned to ABC to watch the unfolding drama on General Hospital in the upcoming story arcs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback