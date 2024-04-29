Nikolas Cassadine, who is a major part of General Hospital, is currently being portrayed by Adam Huss. He was last seen on the show on February 5, 2024, and many have been wondering what fate has in store for him. However, fans can now rejoice as Nikolas is set to return to Port Charles soon.

The character's comeback, confirmed by Soap Opera Digest and Adam Huss himself via his Instagram account, has caused a lot of excitement among viewers who can't wait to see him in action on General Hospital again.

This comes after Nikolas went to jail for his crimes, leading to his absence from the show. His time on the show has been filled with complicated relationships, family drama, and plot twists. As viewers gear up to see this mysterious character return, they can expect plenty of new secrets, conflicts, and drama to unfold on General Hospital.

Nikolas Cassadine's history on General Hospital and his arrest

Nikolas Cassadine first appeared on General Hospital in 1996 and has been played by different actors over the years. He's part of the rich Cassadine family, known for causing trouble. Nikolas has had quite a dramatic storyline on the show, often leading people to believe he was dead, only for him to return.

He's also been in several romantic relationships, including with Emily Quartermaine, Elizabeth Webber, Britt Westbourne, and Ava Jerome. His rocky relationship with his son Spencer has also been a big part of the story. The show has also featured several twists with regard to Nikolas' family, with the shocking reveal that his real dad is Stavros Cassadine, not his uncle Stefan like everyone thought.

This has caused some drama within the Cassadine family, especially with his uncle Valentin. Despite the family's reputation, Nikolas has been shown as a more relatable individual, who is trying to break away from his dark past. As of early 2024, Nikolas returned with Ace and Laura spoke to him about the life he is leading. She stated that being on the run is not the ideal situation for a child.

This was when he turned himself in and pled guilty to holding Esme against her will, as per Soaps In Depth. He did this to possibly rid himself of the guilt and live up to the faith Laura had in him.

He was then sent to Pentonville to serve time behind bars, with fans wondering when he would return.

Nikolas Cassadine's possible future on General Hospital

As per General Hospital Fanon Wikia, the last time Nikolas Cassadine was mentioned in the drama was on April 25, 2024. He's been played by different actors throughout the years, with Adam Huss being the latest. Soap Opera Digest confirmed Nikolas' return, with Huss sharing the news on his Instagram account as well.

Adam Huss will return to General Hospital as Nikolas Cassadine and Ava Jerome will be seen paying him a visit in jail, as per Soap Opera Digest. Fans now wonder about Ava's intentions as she stirs things up with Sonny, sparking theories about her ultimate goal. The past bond between Nikolas and Ava will add a twist to the situation, hinting at a possible partnership.

As things heat up and people begin to switch sides, Ava's risky moves could have major consequences, especially since Nina and Carly are starting to get suspicious. It's unclear how Nikolas will handle the situation with Ava and fans are eager to know what happens in the upcoming episodes.

The interactions between these characters are bound to be interesting and intense, leading to some exciting twists in the storyline. Nikolas has played a pivotal role in the show, and his comeback is sure to shake things up.

Fans can watch General Hospital on Hulu, ABC, YouTube TV, and ABC.com.