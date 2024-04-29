General Hospital fame Adam Huss to reportedly return as Nikolas Cassadine

Fans of General Hospital may have reason to anticipate a dramatic return for the character Nikolas Cassadine. As per multiple reports, Adam Huss (who plays Nikolas) is set to return to the show next week despite his character's current incarceration at Pentonville.

Notably, Nikolas' return comes after he had been off-screen for months following his decision to turn himself in, which was influenced by his mother Laura. With his return, the plot is set to thicken as Nikolas faces a transfer out of state, which traditionally in soap operas could also signal a character's departure.

What Nikolas' return means for General Hospital

A still of Nikolas Cassadine from General Hospital. (Image via ABC)

Nikolas' transfer in General Hospital could also be a precursor to a potentially significant moment as Ava, Nikolas' ex, decides to visit him in prison despite previously ignoring his calls. It's worth noting that this estranged couple has a tumultuous past where Ava once also attacked Nikolas in a moment of fury.

The reunion in prison hints at unresolved issues and possibly new revelations, given the complicated dynamics involving Ava's current entanglements with Nikolas' former brother-in-law, Sonny, and suspicions of her collusion with Nikolas' uncle, Valentin. This visit could also provide a poignant or dramatic conclusion to Nikolas Cassadine's storyline.

Adding more spice to the speculation is Adam Huss's recent Instagram post, which hinted at answers Huss can't give about his return.

Huss wrote:

"For all those who’ve been asking, cat’s out of the bag;) Thank you to all my #Nikolas #GH fans for your unwavering support. I don’t take it for granted for a second! (Even when I can’t answer 😊) #generalhospital"

Who is Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital?

A still of Nikolas Cassadine from General Hospital. (Image via ABC)

Nikolas Cassadine was introduced in Port Charles in 1996 to donate bone marrow to his sister, Lulu Spencer. He had many disagreements with his brother, Lucky, before the two bonded as brothers. In the meantime, Nikolas gets a few dramatic revelations about his family.

This was characterized by the learning that his real father was Stavros Cassadine and not his uncle, Stefan. His mother, Laura Spencer, was always there for him amidst challenges like Lucky's apparent death.

Nikolas's romantic life included relationships with Sarah Webber, Gia Campbell, and, most notably, Emily Quartermaine. Their relationship became even stronger when Emily, during her battle with breast cancer, had to suffer turmoil after she cheated on Nikolas and broke her marriage.

Having lost his memory during a car accident, Nikolas finds himself deceived by Mary Bishop, who informs him that he is her husband, Connor Bishop. With the help of Emily, he manages to regain his memory, after which Mary goes on a killing spree and finally gets shot dead.

Furthermore, chaos was deepened for Nikolas when he threw his grandmother, Helena, off a cliff to protect his relationship with Emily. Up for a trial in Helena's murder, his marriage with Emily was thrown off as Connor, alive under the orders of Helena, raped Emily, for which she left.

Courtney Matthews, therefore, consoled Nikolas, and after Jasper Jacks tampered with a paternity test, Nikolas was confirmed to be the father of the child that Courtney was expecting. Following Courtney's death, Nikolas named their son Spencer, whom he later saved from being kidnapped by a nanny that was organized by Helena.