General Hospital spoilers for the next week from April 29 to May 3

On last Friday's episode of General Hospital, Tracy debates with Leo about his unhealthy snack choices in the Quartermaine kitchen. As Olivia enters, she takes charge of Leo, who must prepare for an outing. Olivia resists Tracy's demand for a new cook due to Olivia's busy schedule but eventually concedes.

At The Metro Court, Sasha and Carly discuss Sasha's recent departure from Deception and her current uncertainties. Carly helps out Sasha with a job offer at The Metro Court, which Sasha tentatively considers.

Olivia, recognizing a need for a cook who allows her involvement, offers Sasha the position at the Quartermaines'. Surprised but intrigued by the prospect of cooking again, Sasha accepts, appreciating its stability.

Meanwhile, Nina informs Carly about electrical issues at Crimson and mentions Ava’s influence in Carly's business dealings, subtly hinting at Ava's manipulative nature.

Molly seeks Alexis's help over a family conflict with Kristina that could affect her surrogacy. Alexis agrees to talk to Kristina, hoping to ease the tension.

So, how will these events transpire in the upcoming episodes of the General Hospital?

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 29 to May 3, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024: Ava's confession and Anna's risky alliance with Jason shake up Port Charles

The week for General Hospital will likely start with Ava confiding in Nikolas, potentially revealing critical insights. Meanwhile, Anna will seek Jason's help to uncover the truth about Valentin. This could also be a decision she might regret.

Furthermore, Willow will receive a life-changing offer, and tensions will likely rise between John and Jason.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Tension in the air as Dex faces a grueling interrogation

In Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, Dex will likely be questioned by Jason. Furthermore, the day might also see Natalia expressing her unfiltered opinions to Maxie about Blaze and Deception.

In another turn of events, Sasha will turn to Cody for comfort during a vulnerable time, while Drew seeks a favor from Nina. Additionally, Valentin will likely propose a deal to Anna.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: A day of hope and doubt

In this episode of General Hospital, Nina will remain hopeful despite recent challenges. The day will also likely see Natalia visit Alexis, thereby expanding her interactions with Sonny's family.

Meanwhile, TJ will doubt his and Molly's decision to have Kristina as their surrogate. The events of the episode could also witness Maxie devise a risky plan, and Elizabeth worrying about Aiden's well-being.

Thursday, May 2, 2024: Willow reconsiders her path as Sasha and Cody lay their cards on the table

Thursday's episode of General Hospital will see Willow reevaluate her career choices following her conversation with Drew. On the other hand, Cody and Sasha will decide to be straightforward about their relationship, setting the stage for a critical discussion. The episode will also likely see Tracy consider Gregory's advice and Lois support Brook Lynn.

Friday, May 3, 2024: A shift in family dynamics to culminate the week

The week for General Hospital will likely conclude with Sonny's lingering sense of betrayal by Dex. This might also lead him to caution Dante about him. Thereafter, the episode could also show Carly's important realization about Sonny, potentially changing their dynamics.

Moreover, concerns about Kristina's situation might affect her family deeply. In another turn of events, Drew will be ready to present a new business project.

All in all, the upcoming episodes promise a blend of suspense, emotional upheavals, and significant decisions, setting the stage for intense interactions and dramatic outcomes in General Hospital.