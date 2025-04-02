General Hospital stars look back on a year of unforgettable drama and stunts

The General Hospital cast shared their favorite moments and stunt work in a "Year in Review" video on the show's official YouTube page, posted on March 31. Reflecting on the 61st anniversary, they discussed standout scenes. Actress Finola Hughes, who plays Anna, struggled to pick a favorite but said she enjoyed doing stunts.

Hughes stated:

"The stunts in Africa were, like, really amazing, like the big fireball that we did outside."

Steve Burton, who played Jason on General Hospital, answered:

"For me, it's the explosion of Sonny's penthouse. It's always fun to do stunts. The fire was amazing, the special effects guys were awesome... the rafters were falling down."

Maurice Benard, the actor who brought to life the character of Sonny, added to Steve's statement and explained that in his 31 years on the show, the explosion at the penthouse was probably the best or one of the best stunts he had seen.

Genie Francis (Laura) talked about Jonathan Jackson resuming the role of Lucky on General Hospital. She mentioned that her experience has just been dreamy.

On the other hand, Giovanni Mazza (Gio) said:

"One of my favorite scenes that I think I've ever done was woking with Sarah Sherman."

Carlo Rota (Sidwell), while discussing his experience on the show, commented:

"As you know, I am a complete newbie to the show, so my favorite moments were when I first stepped onto the set. It was just a revelation. I'd never done a show like this before. And the complexity of it, the speed of it, it was mind-blowing and exhilarating."

Meanwhile, Amanda Setton said that the wedding of her character, Brook Lynn, to Chase (Josh Swickard) was a moving, loving, and a beautiful three-day event. She added that she felt extremely grateful and honored to be a part of it.

Laura Wright (Carly) stated that she found Burton's return very interesting. Chad Duell, whose character Michael was the victim of the explosion, talked about the love and attention that went into the makeup team to get what was needed. He said that it looked great, and they were proud of it. He also hoped for the team to win an Emmy for their efforts.

Later, Kristina Wagner (Felicia) talked about the time when she got to work and saw John J. York (Mac) at the scene after he recovered from his health issues. She stated:

"It was the best day of my year. Of my whole year."

When she became teary, York hugged her. Wagner concluded by saying that it was a really good year for them. York agreed that it had been a good year for him as well.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Kristina told Lucky that she meant to sabotage Ava Jerome's car and kill her in a crash. However, when Ric and Elizabeth got injured instead of Ava, she started panicking. Lucky decided to save Kristina by letting her off the hook. He asked Kristina to prepare an alibi and pretend that she was at Charlie's Pub before the car accident occurred.

When Elizabeth was rescued from the crash site, it was revealed that she suffered a broken leg, for which she needed surgery. On the other hand, Ric's life was hanging in the balance as he suffered severe head trauma and internal bleeding. When Ric's daughter, Molly, questioned the doctors about her father's health, they said that they were trying their best to save his life.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Sonny and Jason ventured out to gather information about Soliski's hideout. They tried to locate Soliski, the hitman, by following the leads given to them by Brick. In a shocking twist, Soliski tried to escape.

A struggle broke out when Jason and Sonny attempted to nab Soliski, and he ended up dead. Sonny thought that analyzing Soliski's devices could help them trace the real culprit who ordered the hit. As a result, he suggested that they should call Brick to check Soliski's devices as early as possible.

In General Hospital, Drew discovered that Monica, not Tracy, stopped the crypt deal, leaving him furious and betrayed over losing his Quartermaine name and legacy. Meanwhile, Emma pleaded with Anna to reconsider arresting her, but when Mac revealed her past arrests, Anna had no choice but to take her into custody.

With all the dramatic events that are unfolding in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

