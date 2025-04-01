Why are there rumors about Ric Lansing leaving General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Kristina planned to kill Ava in a car crash. However, in a shocking twist, Elizabeth and Ric got inside the wrong car at the wrong time. As their car crashed, it was revealed that Ric and Elizabeth were injured instead of Ava.

Rick Hearst portrayed Ric Lansing on General Hospital. Since Ric's life was at stake after the accident, rumors sparked about the actor leaving the show. However, there has been no official confirmation about the actor departing from the ABC daytime drama. Neither has the actor, Rick Hearst, addressed the rumors regarding his exit.

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Liz (Elizabeth) came out of the car crash safely. She suffered a broken leg, for which she will need surgery, but nothing life-threatening happened to her.

On the other hand, Ric survived the crash, but he suffered severe head trauma. He was rushed to surgery and the doctors were doing everything they could. However, the doctors did not reveal whether they would be able to save him or not. Even if they managed to save him, Ric could end up in a coma.

As Ric's ultimate fate is at stake, fans have started speculating whether the showrunners are about to scrap his character from the show.

General Hospital: A glance at Ric Lansing's character

As per the plot dynamics of General Hospital, Ric Lansing, played by Rick Hearst, appeared on the show as the half-brother of Sonny Corinthos. Initially, Ric was bitter regarding how their mother treated Sonny better than him. In an attempt to ruin Sonny, Ric kidnapped his pregnant wife, Carly Corinthos. He held her captive in a panic room and decided to raise her unborn baby as his own.

As the storyline progressed, Ric got married to Elizabeth Webber. He also had a daughter named Molly. His marriage ended eventually because of his manipulative schemes and deceitful actions. His involvement with Faith Rosco led him into the criminal world.

Along with Faith, Ric plotted against Sonny and attempted to take him down. However, their plans failed, leading to problems and friction in the field of organized crime. Being the District Attorney in Port Charles, Ric often used his influence over his office to go after his enemies.

Throughout his tenure on the show, Ric attempted to persecute Sonny by bending and twisting the law for his personal needs and agenda. However, his plans often backfired, leading him into troubling and dangerous situations.

Ric's relationship with his daughter, Molly, had been an important aspect of his character. Despite being involved in questionable activities, Ric unconditionally loved Molly and tried to protect her at all costs, making him a fan favorite in Port Charles.

More about Rick Hearst

Rick Hearst was born on January 4, 1965, in Howard Beach, Queens, New York. He has been recognized by daytime fans for his roles on Days of Our Lives as Scotty Banning, The Bold and the Beautiful as Whip Jones, and The Young and the Restless as Matt Clark.

Apart from playing Ric Lansing on General Hospital, Hearst has appeared in multiple films and television shows. His fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Dynasty, Daytime Divas, Castle, Guiding Light, Pacific Blue, and Maggie Winters.

Rick Hearst has received seven Daytime Emmy nominations, winning in 2004 and 2007 for his role as Ric Lansing on General Hospital. He also won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Villain in The Young and the Restless. Fans now await his future roles and Ric Lansing’s fate on General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

