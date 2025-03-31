"General Hospital will give Monica a beautiful send-off" — Fans speculate how the show will honor her legacy

General Hospital will honor the legacy of one of its most iconic characters, Dr. Monica Quartermaine, with an emotional tribute episode. Played by Leslie Charleson, who passed away in January 2025, the show is expected to address her passing later on.

On April 1, the show marks its 62nd anniversary by unveiling the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center, a newly constructed hospital wing in memory of the character who helped shape General Hospital for decades.

While Monica's death has not yet been witnessed, the tribute episode would reflect her lasting impact on Port Charles and the institution where she worked with tireless dedication.

The episode will feature favorite residents at General Hospital paying homage to a woman who was not just a top cardiologist, Chief of Staff, and Chair of the Board, but also the fierce family matriarch of the Quartermaines.

With Monica's final episode having aired in December 2023 and her health in decline off-camera, the audience is already gearing up for what is to come. The fans are convinced that this party is only the beginning of a prolonged goodbye saga to be revealed.

"Certainly General Hospital will give Monica a beautiful send off. Her character carried many storyline especially the Quartermaines in all their glory days. Tracy represents well today.."

The news of the tribute has sparked a wave of emotional reactions and theories across social media, with fans expressing grief and anticipation. A fan speculated that she would be given a good send-off.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Most viewers speculate that Monica will be found dead off-screen by Gio and Emma, especially given how often her character has been "resting upstairs." Some are bracing for an emotional Friday cliffhanger about this highly touted moment.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Even before Monica is formally written out, the audience is already grieving Monica.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Some viewers are certain that Monica's death will be linked to the drama over Drew's controversial plan to bulldoze.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Certain fans are more than happy to accept an interim recast merely to give Monica her on-screen farewell.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebool)

Who was Monica on General Hospital?

Dr. Monica Quartermaine first appeared in 1976 and has been a presence at General Hospital for almost fifty years. Initially played by Patsy Rahn, the character was recast with Leslie Charleson in 1977.

Charleson has played the role ever since, placing her among the show's longest-running actors. Monica was a surgical intern and was a member of Dr. Jeff Webber and Rick, his brother's, backstories. She married Dr. Alan Quartermaine and became a member of the Quartermaine family.

Her medical career developed as her life storylines did, Chief of Cardiology at General Hospital, then the Chief of Staff, then the Chair of the Board. Monica had to confront several challenges over the years, such as breast cancer, lawsuits, and loss.

She and Robert Spencer adopted Jason Morgan, assisted in raising Emily Quartermaine, and remained close to her grandchildren, Michael, Jake, and Danny.

Monica's character was usually at the center of significant hospital and family drama, such as corporate acquisitions, hospital emergencies, and Quartermaine rivalries.

She has seen romantic relationships, medical ethics scandals, and plenty of courtroom and boardroom battles. Her last on-screen appearance was in December 2023, and voiceovers on past episodes earlier that year.

Monica, who is very much alive on the show, is off-screen and out of commission because of poor health. She is referenced as still living in the Quartermaine mansion and still in charge of family affairs.

In April 2025, the series is paying tribute to her character by naming a new hospital wing, the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center, in her honor after decades of dedication to cardiology and administration at General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

