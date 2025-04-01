General Hospital recap (April 1, 2025): Monica’s tribute turns tense as Sidwell makes a bold announcement

The recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 1, 2025, celebrated the show’s 62nd anniversary with a dedication to the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center. The event took an emotional turn when Tracy Quartermaine revealed Monica was too sick to attend, and Alexis Davis uncovered a surprising donor.

At the chapel, Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer reflected on the hospital’s impact, while Alexis and Laura Collins discussed Sam McCall’s sacrifice. Over at Wyndemere, Lucy Coe shocked Jenz Sidwell with an unexpected announcement.

Maxie Jones handed out Deception gift bags as the ceremony continued. However, just as Laura honored Monica, Lucy arrived with Sidwell and revealed his major role in the 2025 Nurses Ball, raising concerns about his true motives.

Monica’s absence and the mysterious donor's revelation

General Hospital prepared to honor the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center, but Tracy Quartermaine shared bad news that Monica was too sick to attend. Still, the Quartermaine family pressed on with the celebration.

Meanwhile, Laura Collins hinted to Curtis Ashford about the mystery donor. Later, Alexis Davis told Sonny Corinthos she had seen his name on Diane Miller’s paperwork. Despite his history with Monica, Sonny secretly donated out of respect.

Alexis and Laura discuss their daughters

Alexis later spoke with Laura about their daughters. She didn’t see Sam McCall’s death as a trade for Lulu Spencer’s survival but focused on Sam’s selfless sacrifice. Both women found comfort in their shared grief.

Carly, Sonny, and Michael’s uncertain future

At the hospital’s memorial wall, Carly Spencer and her daughter Donna took time to remember Bobbie Spencer. After paying tribute, they went to the chapel to pray for Michael Corinthos, who was still recovering.

Sonny later joined them, leading to a heartfelt conversation with Carly. While many associated the hospital with pain and loss, Carly reminded Sonny of the good it had done, especially saving Michael’s life.

Sonny reassured Carly about Michael’s condition, expressing hope for his recovery. Their conversation reflected their deep and complicated history. Despite their past struggles, they shared a strong bond and a mutual wish for Michael’s future.

Anna and Sonny’s emotional connection

Sonny shared a private conversation with Anna Devane. They remembered their past, especially Stone Cates and Robin Scorpio-Drake. The moment was a touching tribute to General Hospital’s history and the people who had shaped their lives.

Anna kissed Sonny on the cheek, saying it was from Robin. The scene highlighted Sonny’s lasting connections and how much the hospital had meant to him over the years.

Nurses Ball funding takes a shocking turn

Lucy Coe was on a mission at Wyndemere. She approached Jenz Sidwell for the General Hospital Nurses Ball! Her passionate pitch convinced him to donate, but he surprised her by insisting on funding the event himself.

At the hospital, the dedication ceremony continued as Laura gave a heartfelt speech about Monica’s legacy. The unveiling of Monica’s plaque was a proud moment, but the mood quickly changed when Lucy rushed in with Sidwell. She dramatically announced that he would be the sole sponsor of the 2025 Nurses Ball, leaving many uneasy about his growing influence.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

