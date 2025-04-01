"Shame on him!"- General Hospital viewers react to Lucky letting Kristina off the hook

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Lucky Spencer covered for Kristina at the crash site. After Ric and Elizabeth were injured in the car crash, Kristina froze as the team of paramedics pulled Ric from the scene with his head bleeding severely.

Kristina started panicking and admitted to Lucky that she intended to kill Ava in the car crash instead. Realizing that Kristina was in danger, Lucky asked her to leave. He told Kristina to pretend that she was at Charlie's Pub all night.

With the current ongoings in Port Charles, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation. Viewers of the ABC daytime drama criticized Lucky for letting Kristina off the hook despite her involvement in the crime.

One fan called out Lucky under a Facebook post that expressed shock at what the character had done. The fan, going by the name Sydney Bailey, commented:

"Lucky shouldn't be helping cover for Kristina!! Shame on him!!"

A fan's comment about Lucky letting Kristina off the hook (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several other fans also commented under the post on the soap's fan page, sharing a similar sentiment about the situation involving Lucky and Kristina. While one netizen asked when Kristina would pay for everything she has done, another viewer commented that Kristina shouldn't be let off the hook, as she could then get the help she needed.

More fan reactions regarding the situation (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Additionally, several viewers started speculating about the aftermath of the accident, as one fan wrote that Liz could potentially have amnesia.

While a viewer stated that Lucky could end up in trouble for saving Kristina and facilitating the crime, another fan mentioned that Lucky has caused irreparable damage to the relationship he had been trying to rekindle with Elizabeth.

Fans call out Lucky and speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics on General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, aired on March 31, 2025, Lucky advised Kristina to prepare an alibi and pretend that she was elsewhere while the accident occurred. The paramedics rescued Ric while his head was bleeding. Meanwhile, some responders tried to bring Elizabeth out of the car.

Lucky then tried to reach Elizabeth, but Isaiah told him to let the doctors work. Liz came out of the accident safe and alive, however, she had a broken leg and needed immediate surgery. Lucky remained by her side and then confessed that he had loved her since they first met.

Meanwhile, further in the General Hospital episode, Kristina called Alexis to the hospital. However, when Ava arrived at the scene, Alexis asked her to leave to avoid any unnecessary stress. While Lucas Jones treated Ric after his accident, he revealed that Ric had severe head trauma and internal bleeding.

Lucas informed everyone that Ric immediately needed a blood transfusion and an emergency surgery. When Molly asked Lucas whether her father would survive, he explained the risks to her. Regardless, he assured Molly that the doctors were doing the best they could.

Later in General Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine became furious when Anna arrested Emma. On the other hand, Tracy and Yuri were also nearly arrested, but Trina recorded everything. Then, Ezra Boyle was compelled to stop the demolition when Diane Miller arrived with a cease-and-desist order.

Further, Drew turned furious after realizing that Monica Quartermaine was the one who stopped the crypt deal. Ezra informed Drew that he could no longer use the Quartermaine name, adding that he had to go by Drew Cain instead due to the latest developments in Port Charles.

With dramatic events unwinding and shocking twists surfacing in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

