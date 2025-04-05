Days of Our Lives recap (April 4, 2025): What detail did Kristen leave out when giving JJ her timeline?

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives aired on April 4, 2025. EJ’s shooting shook Salem to its core, and the fallout spread fast. While Kristen denied pulling the trigger, JJ hinted that she wasn’t off the hook. Gabi revealed a little too much to Leo, while Rafe acted suspicious enough to raise eyebrows.

Ad

At the hospital, Kayla confirmed EJ had survived surgery but warned Chad his brother wasn’t out of the woods yet. Jada, drowning in booze and guilt, couldn’t find her gun. Shawn stepped in to keep her from spiraling. Meanwhile, Rafe crept into the DiMera mansion to grab the bug he planted—right before anyone else could find it.

EJ was found bleeding out on the DiMera living room floor with a bullet in his chest. Kristen, fresh out of the shower, walked into the scene in her robe and claimed she had no idea what had happened. JJ wasn’t buying the timing. She insisted she hadn’t heard the gunshot, but when JJ questioned her story — especially the post-fight shower — things got tense fast.

Ad

Trending

Kristen reminded him that while she and EJ had their fights, she wouldn’t shoot her own brother. She didn’t mention that she had threatened EJ earlier that night. JJ brought up her past, including Victor and Haley. Kristen snapped that Haley’s death was an accident and that plenty of people wanted EJ gone. JJ reminded her to stay in town and not to test him. She asked to go to the hospital, but he held her back for more questioning.

Ad

Kristen gave him the timeline: she came home, spoke to EJ briefly, and then went upstairs to check on Rachel and shower. She didn’t mention threatening EJ earlier that night. The bottom line? Kristen has a motive, no alibi, and enough of a history to stay on JJ’s radar.

Days of Our Lives: Why did Gabi look so guilty, and is Leo going to expose her?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

In Days of Our Lives, Gabi runs into Leo in the town square, already on edge and digging through her purse. Leo dropped the news about EJ’s shooting, and Gabi didn’t even flinch. In fact, she called the shooter a hero and said EJ deserved it.

Ad

She even rattled off a laundry list of reasons why: EJ sent her to prison, wrecked her marriage to Stefan, kidnapped her brother, and replaced him with a sleazy double.

Leo, being Leo, asked if he could quote her. That’s when Gabi panicked and realized she’d just handed a gossip columnist enough material. She tried to backtrack and reminded Leo that she gave him a place to live so he could be with Javi. Leo agreed—reluctantly—not to print her comments.

Ad

But it didn’t stop there. Gabi then called the hospital herself to check on EJ’s condition and later told JJ she had no idea who shot him. However, JJ remembered the time she pointed a gun at EJ.

Gabi tried to play it cool, but between her outburst to Leo and frantic hospital call, she’s looking more and more like someone who either knows something or is hiding something.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: What is going on with Rafe — and did he tamper with evidence?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

In Days of Our Lives, Rafe spent most of the episode being shady. First, he came home with a six-pack, thinking about Gabi’s threats to kill EJ. Then he told Javi that Jada cheated on him while he was held captive and that she claimed she couldn’t tell the difference between him and the imposter.

Ad

Rafe admitted he didn’t know if he could ever forgive her. But then things got weird. After hearing about EJ’s shooting from Leo, Rafe rushes out the door, claiming he has something urgent to take care of. Turns out that something was breaking into the DiMera mansion to retrieve the bug he had hidden on the desk statue.

He quietly slipped in through the garden doors, grabbed the device, and left before anyone could catch him. The fact that he was spying on EJ in the first place isn’t a great look, but snatching the bug after a shooting leads to more suspicion.

Ad

It puts him on the list of people tampering with a potential crime scene. Rafe might think he’s cleaning up loose ends, but if anyone figures out he was in that room after the shooting, he’s going to have a lot more to worry about than a breakup.

Days of Our Lives: Why was Jada drunk, and what happened to her gun?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

In Days of Our Lives, Jada was drinking alone at a bar when Shawn found her. She was already tipsy, but when she saw Shawn, she let it all out. Rafe had kicked her out of the house after learning about her sleeping with Shawn while he was still being impersonated by Arnold.

Ad

Jada blamed herself, said she should’ve noticed something was off with "Rafe,” and beat herself up for missing the signs. Shawn tried to calm her down, but she was spiraling. That’s when Shawn dropped the bomb: EJ had been shot. Jada grabbed her phone, saw the missed calls, and said she needed to head to the DiMera mansion.

But when she got up, she stumbled—and that’s when Shawn noticed her gun was missing. Jada panicked for a second but then said it must still be locked in her desk at work. Shawn didn’t love that answer, especially with everything going on.

Ad

He told her she was in no shape to work and insisted on taking her somewhere safe to sleep it off in Days of Our Lives. Jada hesitated, not wanting more drama, but eventually agreed.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More