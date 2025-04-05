Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 7 to 11, 2025

The upcoming week on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives brings lots of drama, emotional moments, and the return of a fan favorite. Gabi thinks back on the night EJ was shot, while Kristen faces tough questions from Melinda. Belle shares a shocking secret, and Sami ends up in a tense face-off. Vivian comes back with bold demands, and Johnny opens up to Sami.

After EJ was shot, the DiMera mansion was filled with police. Kristen, strangely calm, said she had been at Brady’s. JJ didn’t buy it and asked her some tough questions, especially since she didn’t mention having a gun. At the same time, Jada was drinking heavily at Small Bar after Rafe kicks her out. Shawn found her there, drunk and missing her gun.

EJ’s health got worse, and Chad stayed by his side, feeling guilty for writing the article that may have led to the shooting. Meanwhile, more people seemed suspicious as Gabi looked happy about EJ being hurt, Kristen acted nervous, and Rafe, who had secretly planted a listening device, went back to the DiMera house to grab it. Doctors later put EJ into a coma to help him heal.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, April 7 – Complicated choices

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, love and lies take over Salem as the teens deal with confusing emotions. Holly tries to figure out how Doug really feels about her, while Tate, still heartbroken, turns to Sophia for support.

Kate stands strong in defense of Philip, and Stephanie gives Alex an important decision to make. Meanwhile, Sarah, who is usually honest, starts lying to her husband, Xander.

Tuesday, April 8 – Clashing accusations

Things get intense as the investigation into EJ’s shooting continues. Belle tells Brady something crucial that could change everything. Tate is shocked when he finds Doug in Holly’s room. At the police station, Kristen and Gabi blame each other for what happened, and both of them seem more suspicious than ever.

Wednesday, April 9 – The night in question

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Gabi goes over the night of the shooting again and may remember something important. Kristen is questioned hard by Melinda, who even asks if she shot her own brother. In a surprise move, Xander and Philip decide to work together. Belle, feeling guilty, finally tells EJ something she’s been keeping secret.

Thursday, April 10 – Family fireworks

Things take a wild turn when Sami walks in and catches EJ with her sister, Belle. Meanwhile, Chad gives Johnny some advice as he deals with his confusing feelings. Gabi gets annoyed when both Philip and Xander try to boss her around. Elsewhere, Alex tells Sarah how he feels about their relationship and everything else. Rex senses trouble and tries to help calm Kate down.

Friday, April 11 – Returns and reckonings

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, old feuds heat up when Vivian comes back to Salem, ready to take back what she thinks belongs to her. Sarah starts falling apart as her lies catch up with her, and guilt takes over.

Rex and Roman discuss Kate’s future. Meanwhile, Chanel opens up to Paulina, and Johnny shares a deep, emotional conversation with Sami that could change their whole family’s future.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

