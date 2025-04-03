Days of Our Lives recap (April 2, 2025): EJ gets ready to face deadly consequences as Ava, Johnny, and Jada take aim at him

In the latest episode of Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 3, 2025, Ava was filled with revenge as she read The Spectator’s article about EJ DiMera. Believing the law wouldn’t stop him, she took Melinda’s gun, determined to make him pay.

Johnny turned to his grandfather, Roman, for support but was shocked to learn he had a gun hidden behind the bar. Meanwhile, Chanel confronted EJ about ruining their adoption, but his cold response only made her angrier.

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Belle struggled with her failed plan to trap EJ, while Brady tried to comfort her. Rafe and Jada’s relationship fell apart, and Gabi defended Jada. By the end of the night, Ava, Johnny, and Jada all had weapons, leaving EJ’s fate uncertain.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Ava’s deadly determination

Ava sat in her pub room on Days of Our Lives, furious as she read another article about EJ’s crimes. Determined to stop him, she pulled Melinda’s gun from her bag and aimed it at EJ’s smug face on her screen, whispering that justice had other ways. Later, Roman watched her rush out of the pub, sensing trouble. With EJ’s enemies growing, a showdown seemed inevitable.

Johnny discovers Roman’s secret

Trying to escape his heartbreak, Johnny visited Roman. During their talk, Roman accidentally revealed he had a gun hidden behind the bar. Johnny, already furious with EJ, was shocked but intrigued.

When Roman stepped away to take a call, Johnny couldn’t resist. He sneaked behind the bar, unlocked the box, and held the weapon in his hands.

Chanel confronts EJ’s cruelty

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ drank alone after his clash with Belle. Chanel arrived, furious that he ruined her and Johnny’s adoption. She accused him of never changing, but EJ, cold and distant, said Johnny had cut him off, and maybe it was for the best.

Shocked that Johnny saw EJ as “dead” to him, Chanel left, agreeing to pass along his love.

Belle and Brady face hard truths

Belle returned home, shaken by her failed attempt to trap EJ. Brady noticed her wire and pressed for answers. She admitted EJ had manipulated her, making her doubt she’d ever escape his influence.

Brady, recalling his own toxic past with Kristen, assured her she could break free. However, Belle wasn’t so sure, as EJ’s grip on her still felt too strong.

Rafe and Jada’s relationship crumbles

Rafe struggled with Jada’s confession about her past. Despite her pleas, he said they needed space, leaving her heartbroken.

At Gabi’s house, he told her about Jada’s betrayal. Gabi wasn’t angry at Jada as she blamed EJ. In a fit of rage, she even said she could kill him. Rafe warned her to be careful, but revenge was already on her mind.

Jada finds a confidante in Paulina

Jada sought advice from Paulina, who quickly noticed her distress. As Jada opened up, Paulina insisted EJ was the real problem.

Jada tried to take responsibility, but Paulina stood firm as EJ had escaped justice for too long. Just then, Jada got a text from Belle that her plan to trap EJ had failed.

Fans can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

