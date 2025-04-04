Days of Our Lives recap (April 3, 2025): EJ fights for his life as Salem hunts for the shooter

In the episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 4, 2025, EJ DiMera reflected on his growing list of enemies. While he drank alone, several people made ominous moves. Soon, a gunshot rang out, and EJ collapsed, bleeding on the floor.

At the pub, Johnny took Roman’s gun, while Ava lurked near the DiMera mansion. Chanel worried about Johnny, and Chad found EJ wounded, calling 911. News of the shooting spread quickly, raising suspicions.

At the hospital, Chad arrived, covered in blood, as Kayla rushed to save EJ. Meanwhile, Ava suddenly decided to leave Salem, and Roman discovered his missing gun. In the final moments, Johnny showed no remorse, saying EJ got what he deserved.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 3, 2025

EJ’s enemies close in

EJ DiMera poured a drink, realizing almost everyone in Salem hated him, including Kristen, Jada, Paulina, Chanel, and even Johnny. He blamed Kate and Roman for turning his son against him, and feared his past was catching up.

At the pub, Kate suspected EJ was behind Rex’s hit-and-run.

“If EJ was behind this, he will regret it,” she said, pulling a gun.

Meanwhile, Johnny, left alone, unlocked Roman’s gun case and took a weapon.

The moment of the shooting

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ boasted about being his father’s son. Suddenly, a shadowy figure appeared. “What are you doing?” he asked. Before he could react, a gunshot rang out. His glass shattered, and he collapsed, clutching his chest.

Chad rushed in moments later and found EJ bleeding but alive. He called 911 and tried to help, loosening EJ’s tie and assuring him that help was coming.

Salem reacts to the shooting

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, JJ tried calling Gabi but was interrupted by a CSI officer with the shocking news that EJ had been shot at the DiMera mansion. At the hospital, Kayla got an emergency alert about a gunshot victim. Moments later, Chad arrived, hands covered in EJ’s blood.

“My brother... he was shot,” he told Kat.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Johnny returned home, where Chanel asked where he had been. He claimed he went for a walk, but his behavior was suspicious. When Chad called about EJ, Johnny’s cold response was simply, “I see.”

Ava’s exit and the search for the shooter

Kate urged Roman to find out if EJ was behind Rex’s accident. Meanwhile, Ava announced she was leaving Salem. “There’s nothing left for me here,” she said, hinting at unfinished business. Before leaving, she discreetly threw away a gun. At the pub, Roman found his gun missing but soon pulled it from his pocket, raising questions about whether Johnny had used it or if someone else was involved

The aftermath at the hospital

As Kayla prepared for surgery, Chad waited anxiously for news. When Kat asked if he wanted to call anyone, he scoffed, “Honestly, I have a feeling half the people I’d call would be celebrating right now.”

Later, Johnny told Chanel and Paulina about the shooting. Chanel was shocked, but Paulina stayed firm. “He got what he deserves,” he stated coldly, leaving an eerie silence in the room.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

