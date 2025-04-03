Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 4 to 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Chaos will reign in the upcoming storyline of Days of Our Lives after doom befalls EJ DiMera since he is shot by an unknown assailant. While his injury, his survival risk, and the suspect list will be part of speculation, Salem residents would wonder who played nemesis for him.

Meanwhile, his family members worry about his recovery. Elsewhere, Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez continue to have a rift while Shawn Brady steps in to support Jada.

The current Days of Our Lives storyline revolves around EJ DiMera's shooting after his various crimes. In the past few months, he caused problems and mayhem in town by holding Rafe Hernandez as a hostage and planting his lookalike, Arnold Feniger, in his place. This hurt many people on the way, including Jada Hunter and Gabi Hernandez.

On the other hand, EJ's son, Johnny DiMera, stumbled onto his heinous past crime and left home with his wife. That story was revealed to the media, leading to the failed deal for Johnny and Chanel's adoption plan. Meanwhile, EJ threatened Kate Roberts as Ava Vitali threatened him. With a gunshot injury, Ava, Kate, and others made it to the suspect list.

Days of Our Lives remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, presenting complicated relationships in the fictional town of Salem since November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Chad worries about his brother

Chad DiMera has been keeping busy with his charity work and other affairs in the past few months, unaware of the drama his brother, EJ DiMera, created around town. Chad also developed a friendly relationship with Cat Greene after the reason behind her lies came out.

After finding his brother, EJ, lying in a pool of blood on April 3, 2025, Chad will likely panic and do his best for the earliest treatment. However, in the upcoming episodes, he will continue to worry about EJ, particularly since the latter will land in a coma.

As per the soap's spoilers, away from his family drama, Chad will find comfort in an unusual place, in Cat Greene. Cat will identify Chad's anger and grief and predict EJ's recovery. She may also ask Chad to stay strong and hold on to hope.

Days of Our Lives: Chanel suspects Johnny of being part of the suspect list

Johnny DiMera alienated himself from his father, EJ DiMera, after stumbling upon the fact that EJ had r*ped his mother, Sami Brady, leading to his conception. Chanel knew how devastated Johnny was over this revelation.

Later, when Amy Choi dropped the adoption deal after learning about EJ's heinous crime, Chanel lashed out at her father-in-law. She also worried about how Johnny was coping with the sad news.

As such, when Chanel learns that EJ was shot, she may wonder whether Johnny had a role in it. On the other hand, the Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Johnny will be engulfed in grief. Whether it is guilt over his act or the pain of losing a father remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the suspect list for EJ's assailant is long. The soap hinted at many Salem residents holding a grudge against the evil DiMera. Besides Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter, the list would include Rafe's sister Gabi Hernandez. Ava Vitali threatened him since he didn't rescue her when he could, making her suspect.

Elsewhere, Kristen DiMera holds a grudge since EJ sent her mother away to an undisclosed location. Again, EJ threatened Kate Roberts for spilling his past to his son, making Kate his enemy as well. Roman Brady has always disliked him, adding himself to the suspect list.

Days of Our Lives: Shawn comes to Jada's rescue adding to her complications

On Tuesday's episode, dated April 1, 2025, Jada Hunter disclosed her one-time intimacy to Rafe Hernandez, shocking him. As Rafe reacted negatively, Jada tried to explain how being jilted at the altar affected her. However, Rafe accused Jada of not recognizing Arnold as the fake Rafe.

When Rafe unburdened his breakup to his sister, Gabi Hernandez, she supported Jada more than feeling sorry for Rafe. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Jada will want to get back with Rafe. However, the latter will continue to feel betrayed at various levels.

Things may get more complicated since Shawn Brady will come to Jada's aid after finding her miserable. While Jada will not be romantically interested in Shawn, the latter has feelings for Jada. With Shawn offering Jada a shoulder to lean on, Rafe may find patching up a difficult task.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to watch the latest drama on Days of Our Lives as EJ's retribution plays out.

