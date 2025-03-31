Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first aired on American daytime television in November 1965 and, since then, has received critical acclaim for its storylines and characters. The show was first created by the producer couple Ted and Betty Corday and is set in the fictional town of Salem. Days Of Our Lives revolves around themes of romance, business rivalries, family feuds, scandals, and drama, focusing on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

The spoilers preview of the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, reveal that the ongoing drama and mystery will take an interesting turn when EJ DiMera is shown getting shot at by an unknown suspect.

The entirety of Salem will try to find out who was behind the crime, while others will agree that he had this coming for a long time due to his misdeeds

Meanwhile, Jada Hunter will have a tough time trying to disclose her physical relationship with Shawn to Rafe Hernandez, and Belle will try her best to help the situation at hand and make sure that Salem's crimes are reduced against its residents.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025

1) EJ DiMera's shooting suspect

Recently on Days Of Our Lives, EJ DiMera, who had recently wreaked havoc in Salem with his devious criminal plans and intentions to harm the residents, was brutally shot by an unknown shooter.

Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark were left wondering whether the shooter could possibly be either Gabi or Rafe.

Kristen stated that the number of suspects was so many that they could all fill up the entire Horton Town Square. In the upcoming week's episodes of the show, the shooter would be investigated, and EJ's recovery from the fatal bullet wound would be seen.

2) Jada Hunter's dilemma

When EJ DiMera had schemed and swapped the real Rafe Hernandez with Arnold Feniger, who had left Jada Hunter at the altar on the day of her wedding and gotten her arrested on false charges, Jada had tried her best to move on from the situation and had gotten close with Shawn.

The two had also spent time intimately together a couple of times and had confessed that Shawn had been making her feel better during her tedious situation.

However, after the real Rafe Hernandez came back, Jada was in a fix because while she loved Rafe, she had also been involved with Shawn.

In the coming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Jada Hunter will finally confess to him regarding having hooked up with Shawn during his absence.

On the other hand, Shawn will have a heart-to-heart conversation with JJ and will tell him about his secret rendezvous with Jada that he had been keeping a secret. JJ will be supportive and ask him whether he truly still has feelings for Jada or not.

3) Belle's determination to help Salem residents and make sure that they are safe from harm's way

In the coming week's episodes of the show, Jada will turn up at Belle's apartment to unexpectedly ask her for some serious help. She will ask Belle whether Belle will help her make sure that EJ DiMera harms nobody else ever.

Since Belle had been aware of how EJ had held Rafe hostage, she would commit to helping Jada's cause.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

