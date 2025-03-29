Days of Our Lives is an American daytime soap opera that has been on the air since November 8, 1965. It is produced by Ted and Betty Corday and is among the most watched soap operas.

The soap is based in Salem and follows the lives of Horton, Brady, DiMera, and other connected families. Year after year, there have been numerous character exits and comebacks. Days of Our Lives is also familiar with the addition of new characters. In 2024, John Black and Doug Williams, both legacy characters, left the soap, which disappointed the fans.

The soap further introduced a couple of new characters, and the old ones returned. Below is the list of the characters who left and came back on Days of Our Lives.

Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025 on Days of Our Lives

Returns and new appearances

1) Christopher Sean as Paul Narita

Fan favorite Christopher Sean has returned as Paul Narita, the son of John Black. Paul is back in Salem the week of March 24 and is expected to catch up with Marlena Evans as the two share memories about John.

His return gives emotional substance to John's current storyline and provides questions regarding what's truly going on in the background at the ISA.

2) Colton Little as Andrew Donovan

Colton Little as Andrew Donovan (Image via Getty)

Alongside Paul is his partner, Andrew Donovan, played by Colton Little. Andrew returns on March 28 and has important scenes with Steve Johnson. Andrew has been holding important secrets about John's mission, and his admission will create shockwaves in Salem.

3) Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan

Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan (Image via Getty)

Character veteran Charles Shaughnessy returns for season two with Shane Donovan. The ISA superspy is kept busy in mid-March when Steve and Marlena hunt him down for leads on John's whereabouts. He also shares bittersweet father-daughter moments with Theresa Donovan.

4) Tina Huang as Melinda Trask

Melinda with Abe on Days of Our Lives (Image via Facebook/@Days of our Lives)

Tina Huang's Melinda Trask returns for a few episodes this month. She encounters a variety of Salemites, including JJ Deveraux, Gabi Hernandez, and Ava Vitali, and sparks legal and political fireworks throughout town.

5) Shi Ne Nielson as Amy Choi & Rachel Boyd as Sophia Choi

Shi Ne Nielson returns as Amy Choi, Sophia's indulgent mother. Rachel Boyd returns as Sophia, whose pregnancy story continues to evolve. Both actresses share scenes with Paulina, Chanel, and Tate that are highly charged emotionally.

Exits

1) Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera

Chad on Days of our Lives (Image via Facebook/@Days of our Lives)

In a dramatic exit, Billy Flynn has announced leaving his role as Chad DiMera after more than a decade on the show. Flynn will only be back for a matter of months due to Days of Our Lives head-of-the-game taping schedule, but viewers are already bracing for his ultimate goodbye. The actor is set to make his first appearance on The Young and the Restless later this spring in a new role.

2) AlexAnn Hopkins as Joy Wesley

Joy Wesley, portrayed by AlexAnn Hopkins, has officially left the canvas. Joy, who had a short run that began sometime in late 2024, departed Salem and returned to New York, secretly pregnant with Alex Kiriakis' child. Her departure ensures future drama when the baby bombshell finally detonates.

3) Ros Gentle as Rachel Blake

Ros Gentle's brief yet unforgettable return as Rachel Blake, or the Woman in White, is now done. EJ DiMera was involved in her disappearance in an unknown manner. The actress herself expressed interest in already returning and hinted that where Rachel is currently remains unknown.

4) Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan (temporarily)

Emily O'Brien wrapped up her short return stint as Theresa Donovan last month. Her character departed Salem to care for her ailing mother, Kimberly Brady, in California. But fans won't be missing O'Brien for too long, she is returning to her old gig as Gwen Rizczech starting July 2025.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

