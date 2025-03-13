What role did Billy Flynn play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Billy Flynn had a long run as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, entertaining viewers for more than ten years. His version of Chad brought romance, hidden truths, heartbreak, and a path to making amends. Many saw him as a standout figure in Salem.

Flynn announced in March of 2025 that he was leaving Days of Our Lives after over a decade. In a report by TV Insider dated March 11, 2025, the actor said:

"I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways."

Although his time on Days of Our Lives continues to be a career highlight, he is now a member of The Young and the Restless in a new role specifically created for him.

Despite him leaving the show, Chad DiMera will stay on TV until 2026 because of the series's sophisticated taping calendar.

Billy Flynn plays Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn is known for playing Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Flynn began appearing on the soap as Chad in September 2014, replacing Casey Deidrick. In the last ten years, he has become one of the most popular characters in Salem. He has also made a dramatic transition from being a bad boy and outsider to a loyal husband and successful businessman.

Chad DiMera was brought on as a bad boy with a questionable past. Initially, he didn't realize that he was the son of DA Charles Woods and Madeline Woods.

But Chad's life took a complete turnaround when he learned that he was the biological son of notorious Stefano DiMera, heir to the dominant DiMera family. This discovery mapped out his life, bringing him into the sinister and dark world of the DiMeras.

One of Chad's most defining storylines is his romance with Abigail Deveraux. Their romance was filled with challenges, from psychological issues to heart-wrenching break-ups.

Their relationship was on and off throughout Days of Our Lives, especially after Abigail's psychological breakdowns and her apparent death. Abigail's gruesome murder in 2022, however, pushed Chad into a spiral of despair, fueled him for vengeance, and informed his subsequent actions.

Chad also struggled in the DiMera family empire. In contrast to his cold-hearted father and brothers, Chad wanted to conduct business with honesty and integrity, frequently coming into conflict with his family members.

His quest to balance power with virtue made Chad a complex and multi-faceted character in the series. During his journey, Chad was a part of several high-stakes battles, including being wrongly accused as the "Necktie Killer" and dealing with his tense relationships with his half-brother EJ DiMera.

More about Billy Flynn, the actor who plays Chad DiMera

Billy Flynn was born on May 29, 1985, in Minnesota. He graduated in finance and economics from St. Cloud State University. Before acting, he was a financial analyst at Accenture and Warner Bros. Studios.

Flynn first appeared on screen in 2013 with a Taco Bell advertisement before getting cast in Hawaii Five-0, Dead On Arrival, Willowbrook, and Escape Room. Flynn has been candid about his issues, such as fighting substance abuse, which he spoke about during a 2021 interview for the State of Mind with Maurice Benard.

"I have always had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol from the very first drink. I woke up with anxiety, fear, resentment… every day. From the moment I was born, probably. I wake up now with a pretty clear head. Not all days. There are days in the process where I am aware, I am having one of those days and I handle it in the spiritual ways that I can handle it," the actor said at the time.

Flynn married actress Gina Comparetto in 2016. Aside from acting, Flynn has also ventured into the role of a producer.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

