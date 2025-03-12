Billy Flynn makes a next move with his new role in The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn has made a surprising career move with his new role in The Young and the Restless. After playing Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives for a decade, Flynn is leaving Salem City behind. He is reportedly heading to Genoa City to join the CBS soap opera.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider published on March 11, 2025, Flynn shared his thoughts on the transition. He added:

"I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways. I've always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I've spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I'm excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way."

Flynn joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in September 2014, taking over the role of Chad DiMera from Casey Deidrick. Last September, he celebrated his 10-year anniversary on the daytime drama.

Commenting on Flynn's casting in The Young and the Restless, the show's executive producer and head writer, Josh Griffith, who also wrote for Days of Our Lives from 2015 to 2016, told TV Insider:

"On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we look forward to welcoming Billy to the show. He will be a wonderful addition to Y&R's stellar cast."

Flynn's performance as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives earned him three Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor. His latest move to The Young and the Restless has caught viewers' attention, who are eager to see him portray his new role.

Exploring Billy Flynn's personal and professional journey as he moves to The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, also known as William Flynn, is an American actor and producer best known for playing the character Chad DiMera on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. He was born on May 29, 1985, in Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2007, where he studied finance and economics.

After completing his education, he worked as a financial analyst at Accenture. In 2010, he joined Warner Bros. Studios, where he worked for four years. Later in his life, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and try his luck in the entertainment industry.

Before making his acting debut, Billy Flynn collaborated with director Jake Scott in 2013, appearing in a Taco Bell commercial. Throughout his career, he has starred in multiple films and television shows, such as Hawaii Five-0, Dead On Arrival, Willowbrook, Escape Room, 80 in 10, and Solely.

He has been recognized for his role in Days of Our Lives, for which he has landed multiple award nominations. In March 2025, he announced his departure from the show as he gears up for a new role in The Young and the Restless.

While recalling how pivotal it was for him to land the role of Chad, Flynn told TV Insider:

"I lived on a sailboat, and I had no money; I could barely eat. I got this audition and was like, I don't really want to be on a soap; I want to do movies or whatever."

Since then, Flynn's acting career has moved in an upward direction. His time on daytime television not only helped him make his place in the industry but also earned him a loyal fanbase.

Fans eagerly anticipate watching him lead in his new role on The Young and the Restless.

Catch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

