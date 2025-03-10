Nathan Owens is an American actor, model, and producer, known for his recent casting in The Young and the Restless. Born in California on March 9, 1984, he portrayed the character of Holden on the CBS daytime drama.

Holden was introduced as a charming man, who brings a mysterious presence to Genoa City. Owens was first introduced as Damian Kane, who made a big move to Genoa City. In the later episodes, viewers were shocked to find out that Nate's long-lost half-brother, Damian Kane, was not actually Damian.

In a shocking turn of events, the showrunners revealed that the real Damian was going to be played by Jermaine Rivers. Nathan was originally Holden, who worked for Damian and pretended to be him at Damian's request.

The Young and the Restless first premiered on March 26, 1973. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show has been one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American television.

The daytime drama is set in the fictional Genoa City and it revolves around the feud between the Abbotts and the Newmans.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Holden's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Holden is a charming and charismatic young man who has a way of captivating women with kind and flirtatious words. Fans of the show are aware of his past relationship with Audra.

After pretending not to know Holden initially, Audra finally came clean to Nate and informed him about her brief relationship with Holden.

However, the latest developments suggest that Audra was downplaying her past and was trying to cover her tracks. Fans wonder whether she still has feelings for Holden. Later, Holden met Audra at Crimson Lights and asked if they could still be friends. Despite being reluctant initially, she agreed to have lunch with him.

When Audra and Holden visited the Athletic Club, they ran into Nate and Damian. After Audra introduced herself to Damian, she and Holden explained that they were about to have a friendly meal before he left the city. Damian got suspicious and urged Holden to immediately return to Los Angeles.

Holden's past connection with Audra has further complicated the relationship dynamics in the show's storyline. When Holden returned to the scene, Nate was on a phone call. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he said goodbye to Audra. Nate then asked Audra about what is going on between them.

When Holden met Claire at the Athletic Club bar, their connection shocked viewers. With Claire's complicated equation with Kyle, fans were left wondering whether Holden will catch her eye and flirt with her, leading to an entirely new storyline.

With Nathan Owen's performance, Holden may become a significant character in Genoa City. As the actor brings a fresh perspective to the table, fans can expect him to get engaged in intense conflicts and romantic entanglements with the key figures of Genoa City.

More about Nathan Owens: Everything you need to know

Beyond playing Holden on The Young and the Restless, Nathan Owens has appeared in several other pivotal roles, adding to his acting portfolio. He has been recognized for his role as Cameron Davis on Days of Our Lives.

After starting his career as a model, he paved his way into the entertainment industry. His fans can catch a glance of him in popular productions such as Devious Maids, Batwoman, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Dollface, The Carmichael Show, and Lethal Legacy.

Besides waiting to witness the roles he portrays in the future, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Holden.

Catch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

