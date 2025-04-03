Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ suffers a gunshot, Chad’s desperate move and Ava flees Salem

Retribution arrives in Salem in the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives episode of April 3, 2025, with EJ DiMera getting shot. While his family worries about saving him, one suspect, Ava Vitali, skips town. Meanwhile, there is likely to be chaos in the town as the news of the evil DiMera gets around. However, the assailant may not be revealed on the soap right away.

The past few episodes of Days of Our Lives built up to EJ's payback as he collected enemies who wanted to eliminate him. Starting with planting Rafe Hernandez's doppelganger, Arnold Feniger, in his place after holding the real Rafe hostage EJ managed to hurt a lot of lives including Jada Hunter and Gabi Hernandez. Moreover, Ava Vitali grudged that EJ did not save her when he could.

On the other hand, Johnny DiMera learned that his father, EJ, had r*ped his mother, resulting in his conception. This devastated the son and alienated him from his family. To add to their trouble, the news about this revelation destroyed their chances of adoption, leading to Chanel DiMera's wrath.

As always, Days of Our Lives will continue to present relationship complications and interpersonal dynamics in the fictional town of Salem. The soap premiered in November 1965 and currently airs every weekday on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ suffers a gunshot

After months of tormenting other residents of Salem, EJ DiMera faced a setback when his son, Johnny, discovered his heinous crime. Estranged from his son, EJ looked for comfort in his latest relationship with Belle Black. However, on Tuesday's episode, dated April 1, 2025, Belle visited him wearing a wire to catch him out.

While he caught Belle's plan and managed to avoid getting caught, the next episode got him face-to-face with his daughter-in-law, Chanel Dupree. Wednesday's episode, of April 2, 2025, saw an agitated Chanel lash out at EJ about his presence spoiling their lives. She asked him to stay away from them.

After she left, EJ had a surprising visitor, whose identity was not revealed on the show. This visitor will likely shoot EJ DiMera, taking him by surprise. Since he will be unprepared to handle such a grim situation, EJ will likely be unable to evade the shot. As such, he will be severely injured.

Days of Our Lives: Chad stumbles upon his injured brother

Chad DiMera has been leading a quiet life, reconnecting with Cat Greene after her lies were exposed and he flared up at her deceit. However, in the past few months, the two have worked for their charity in tandem, building a friendly rapport on the way.

The soap's spoilers suggest Chad will be the first one to find EJ after he is shot. He will be taken aback to find EJ bleeding on the living room floor. Despite initial panic, he will pull his wits about and dial 911. While the paramedics arrive, he will try to control EJ's bleeding. He will ensure that his brother is taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Days of Our Lives: Ava skips town in a hurry

Recently, Ava Vitali actor, Tamara Braun, announced her exit from Days of Our Lives. Her latest story arc involved being kidnapped by Brady Black's daughter, Rachel Black, and Kristen DiMera's mother, Rachel Blake. While she was held hostage, EJ saw her but didn't rescue her.

Saved by Brady and Steve Johnson, Ava was convinced not to press charges since that could harm little Rachel. However, when Rachel Sr. continued to attack her with the intent to kill, Ava decided to break up with Brady to save her life.

The soap's spoilers hint at Ava leaving town after planning to shoot EJ. She may arrive at the DiMera mansion to seek revenge. However, her involvement with the actual crime is not revealed. However, she may flee even if she arrives at the crime scene only to find EJ shot, since she will be answerable for her presence and carrying a gun.

Catch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives as EJ's story arc brings many suspects.

