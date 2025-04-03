Why are there speculations about EJ dying on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Daniel Feuerriegel played the role of EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives. In the recent episodes of the Peacock soap opera, it was shown that EJ was going to get shot. The latest developments hinted at the character's potential exit, sparking speculations about EJ dying on the show.

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, EJ's shooter showed up at the DiMera mansion. Considering the list of people wanting to make EJ pay for his sins, it is still unknown who is going to do the shooting.

Many in town, including Paulina, Jada, Roman, and Gabi, have expressed wanting EJ dead. Ava, determined to make EJ pay, rushed off, sparking speculation that she might be the shooter.

Though spoilers hint at an attempt on EJ’s life, his fate remains uncertain. Fans of Days of Our Lives are wondering if EJ will die, but there's no official confirmation or comment from the actor.

According to reports, Dan Feuerriegel has been filming continuously for the show. Considering how far ahead the show films, it would not make sense if the character dies after getting shot.

With all the dramatic events that are unwinding in Salem, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Current plot dynamics revolving around EJ DiMera's character

Dan Feuerriegel's character, EJ DiMera, is the son of crime lord Stefano DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Known as a criminal mastermind, EJ's complex relationship with Sami was marked by betrayal and passion.

Recently, EJ's son, Johnny, learned that his father had raped Sami. Shocked and unable to accept that he was a product of rape, Johnny lashed out, punched EJ in anger, and disowned him.

Being a villain in Salem city, EJ was hated by everyone as he had made several enemies in town. Rafe and Jada joined forces and started gathering evidence against EJ to put him behind bars. When Rafe asked EJ whether he was involved in his kidnapping, EJ denied all allegations.

EJ's entanglement with Belle had majorly contributed to driving his narrative forward. When Jada approached Belle to help her in taking down EJ, Belle agreed as her relationship with EJ was over. She said that she would do everything to make EJ pay as he had messed with her and Rafe's lives.

With everyone trying to go after EJ, the spoilers of the show suggest that he is about to get shot on Days of Our Lives.

More about Daniel Feuerriegel

Daniel Feuerriegel was born on October 29, 1981, in Sydney, Australia. Apart from playing EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives, he has featured in multiple films and television shows, adding to his acting portfolio.

Dan has appeared in several films such as Small Claims: White Wedding, Pacific Rim Uprising, Boys Grammar, Cryptic, and Ruin. On television, his fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Chicago Fire, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Strip, Home and Away, and All Saints.

Besides waiting to watch the roles he portrays in the future, his fans are eager to find out whether his character, EJ DiMera, dies on Days of Our Lives in the aftermath of the shooting or comes out safe and alive.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

