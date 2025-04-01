Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jada’s confession shocks Rafe, EJ outsmarts Belle, and Kristen seeks payback

It is an action-packed week on Days of Our Lives, with Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson in Estonia fighting Orpheus's team to save John Black. On the other hand, EJ DiMera is trying hard to evade justice as more people hold grudges against him.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, may find Jada Hunter and Belle Black's attempt to nail EJ fail. On the other hand, Steve and Marlena may get a false alarm.

The previous Days of Our Lives episode, dated March 31, 2025, saw Marlena at Orpheus's gunpoint. However, she hit the villain with a luggage bag and tied up the unconscious man before handing him over to Andrew Donovan and heading to the nuclear facility to help Steve.

Elsewhere, Jada convinced Belle to wear a wire and meet EJ to coax a confession out of the latter. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez planted a mic in EJ's home. Later, Jada sat Rafe down to confess about her brief intimacy with Shawn Brady.

As always, Days of Our Lives—the long-running daily soap that premiered in November 1965—will continue to present complex relationship dynamics in the fictional town of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe receives disturbing news from Jada

On Monday's episode, dated March 31, 2025, Jada Hunter told Shawn Brady that with more people being privy to their secret, it was better that she reveal it to Rafe Hernandez herself rather than he hear it from elsewhere. Subsequently, she asked Rafe to sit down and listen to her.

The soap's spoilers for April 1 suggest that Jada will come clean with Rafe about her one-time intimacy with Shawn Brady after her wedding was cancelled. She will hope that Rafe can understand her state of mind at the time. She may also insist that EJ DiMera was ultimately responsible, since he brought Arnold Feniger as Rafe's doppelganger.

While Jada will insist that she does not intend to hurt Rafe but wants to avoid him learning about this incident from others, Rafe will have a tough time accepting the truth. He may want to know why Jada took so long to come clean.

Days of Our Lives: Belle fails in her mission

Belle Black had agreed to assist Jada Hunter in trapping EJ DiMera. While she wanted to stay away from the case due to her mixed feelings for EJ, the latter sent her a "miss you" message, making it easy for her to contact him. Jada then asked Belle to wear a wire and lure EJ into confessing his involvement in Rafe's kidnapping.

However, as per the spoilers, Belle Black will fail to complete her task. Her efforts to charm EJ romantically and bait him into discussing his crimes will not go well. EJ DiMera will soon realize the trap as Belle tries to coax him into speaking about the Rafe case. He will possibly evade the situation smoothly.

Days of Our Lives: Kristen continues to hold a grudge

After returning from Jada's office and finding Rachel Blake missing, Kristen DiMera asked cousin EJ about her mother's whereabouts. While EJ pretended not to know, Kristen realized EJ had a role in her mother's disappearance. When she could not bribe EJ with the CEO's chair at the company, Kristen decided to plan revenge.

The upcoming episode on April 1, 2025, will find Kristen trying to reconnect with Brady Black. While the two have shared interests in their daughter Rachel, Brady will not show any regard towards Kristen's concerns. This would disappoint Kristen and redirect her anger back onto EJ. Whether her rage makes her commit any drastic crime remains to be seen.

Other story arcs involve Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson's scare regarding John Black being shot dead before them. However, that may be a false alarm. On the other hand, Paul Narita will help Andrew Donovan corner Orpheus as the latter makes some predictions about John's fate.

Catch the drama unfold on Days of Our Lives on April 1, 2025.

