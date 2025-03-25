Who is Theresa's mom on Days of Our Lives now?

Patsy Pease portrayed Theresa's mother, Kimberly Donovan, on Days of Our Lives. Kimberly's character was introduced to the Peacock soap opera in 1984. She was a prostitute in Europe and later worked for the ISA (International Security Alliance). In the recent episodes, Theresa, Kimberly's daughter, received the heartbreaking news about her mother's declining health.

Kimberly Donovan was a recurring character on Days of Our Lives, who played a significant role in major storylines of the show. Patsy Pease brought life to the character and played the role from 1984 to 2016. During her absence, several actresses such as Anne Howard, Ariana Chase, and Casey Wallace took over the role.

According to the latest developments, it was revealed Kimberly was suffering from cancer. Shane Donovan, Theresa's father, informed Theresa that her mother's cancer had returned.

As a result, Theresa needed to leave Salem immediately and head to California to be with her mother. Although Shane insisted that Kimberly would be alright, Theresa was worried about her mother.

With the current ongoings in Salem, fans are eager to find out what finally happens to Kimberly Donovan on the Peacock soap opera.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Kimberly Donovan's character

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Kimberly's tenure on the show was filled with dramatic events as she faced challenges in every realm of life, especially with her romantic relationships. Her first romantic entanglement was with Shane Donovan. They were happy together, but they soon started facing challenges.

Shane had presumed that his ex-wife, Emma, was dead. However, when she returned to Salem, Kimberly distanced herself from Shane. As a result of their breakup, Kimberly suffered from stress-induced blindness.

After their separation, Kimberly spent a night with Victor Kiriakis. She discovered that she was pregnant, but was unsure who the father was. When her vision returned, she told Shane about the situation. In a shocking turn of events, Shane promised that he would take care of the child.

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, as Kimberly's storyline progressed, she faced a lot of trouble due to Eve, Shane's long-lost daughter. Eve was determined to destroy Kimberly's life and even attempted to hurt her in a shocking turn of events.

Later in the plot, when Cal kidnapped Kimberly, her baby, and her sister, Kayla, Shane arrived at the scene to rescue them as he had promised to always take care of Kimberly and her child. When her relationship deteriorated with Shane once again, she broke up with him and moved away from Salem.

In the recent episodes, Shane contacted Theresa and shared the heartbreaking news about her mother, Kimberly's poor health. After telling her that Kimberly's cancer had returned, he asked Theresa to be with her. As a result, Theresa decided to leave Salem and move to California to support her ailing mother.

As Kimberly suffers from a deadly disease, fans wonder whether she would come out alive.

More about Patsy Pease: Everything you need to know

Apart from playing Kimberly Donovan on Days of Our Lives, Patsy Pease has appeared in several films and television shows. Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as The Bay, Drop Dead Gorgeous, The Young and the Restless, Hardball, and Search for Tomorrow.

Patsy was nominated for the Indie Series Award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2016 for the role of Lola Baker in the web series The Bay. She also received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for her performance.

The American actress was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. For her education, she attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Besides waiting for the upcoming roles she portrays in the future, her fans eagerly await to find out what happens to her character, Kimberly Donovan, on the daytime drama.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

